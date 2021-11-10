Souls-like Lies of P wins first gameplay trailer

Spoiler: strong inspirations in Bloodborne

As far as it is possible to search, Pinocchio games were unique to the 16-bit era for Super Nintendo and Mega Drive. Since then, the lying wooden boy had made a participation in the Kingdom Hearts franchise. Now the Disney character will be portrayed from shadowy form in Lies of P, new game from Round8 and Neowiz.

The game was introduced in May with a trailer showing the game’s settings with narration by what appears to be Pinocchio’s father, Geppetto. According to the description of Lies of P on Steam, the game has the same premise as all the other stories involving the Disney character: make him human.

Lies of P is inspired by the story of Pinocchio, but it’s hard to say the character’s use and the possible implications with Disney. But that is beside the point now. The game will take place in the era called “belle epoque“, which took place at the end of the 19th century and went on until the first world war. In other words, the style gothic victorian of the game is heavily inspired by Bloodborne.

Krat is the name of the fictional town in Lies of P, and it will be like any European town at the time, but with a very dark tone, like From Software’s exclusive PS4 game. The gameplay, as the game description itself says, is in the souls-like style. The trailer shows P (will that be his name?) using different weapons and facing different enemies.



For a game of this style not to be a blatant copy of the genre’s father, it needs to have its quirks. Pinocchio will have, from what the trailer shows, a variety of special attacks and moves interesting. A “get over here” he will get. Dodge, parry and savesare part of the package as well.

The interesting thing is that, from what I can see, all enemies will be mechanical (unnatural). But you can also tell that these artificial monsters have made a mess of the place, since so many bodies and blood are scattered everywhere. Graphically speaking, the game looks great and the movement looks fluid.



Lies of P does not have no launch window, but with Elden Ring, the most anticipated game of its kind, coming out on February 25th, we will most likely see Pinocchio’s lies in the second half of 2022 on consoles and PCs.

