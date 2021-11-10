SP is the 1st state to have 70% of the population completely immunized against Covid

by

The state of São Paulo reached, on Tuesday (9), the share of 70% of the general population with complete vaccination against Covid-19.

According to a survey carried out by the Agency CNN, until 7pm on Tuesday, the state of São Paulo had 70.36% of people completely immunized with two doses of Coronavac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, or with a single dose of Janssen.

Other states that should reach the mark in the coming days are Mato Grosso do Sul (65.45%), Rio Grande do Sul (62.87%), Santa Catarina (62.45%) and Paraná (62.35%). The proportional calculation is based on the last IBGE population census.

São Paulo was the first Brazilian state to start vaccination against Covid-19, on January 17 this year. On September 26, the state achieved the immunization of 70% of the adult population. This time, however, the analysis involves all age groups.

In RJ, 90% of adults are immunized

Also on Tuesday, the city of Rio de Janeiro reached the milestone of 90% of the adult population fully vaccinated with two doses or with a single dose of immunizing against the coronavirus.

The municipal health secretary, Daniel Soranz, told the CNN that nothing changes regarding the release of masks indoors. “When the number reaches 75% of all vaccinated Cariocas, we will release the masks”.

Vaccination against the disease this Wednesday (10) in the city will be aimed at the first dose for people aged 12 and over. The recap of the booster dose will be for cariocas aged 62 years or older.

  • 1 in 16

    Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

  • two in 16

    Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 3 in 16

    A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 4 in 16

    Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo

    Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

  • 5 in 16

    Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 6 in 16

    Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London

    Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • 7 in 16

    Japanese woman screens to be vaccinated against Covid-19

    Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

  • 8 in 16

    China vaccinates college students against Covid-19

    Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 9 in 16

    Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19

    Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

  • 10 in 16

    Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which plans to immunize 10 million in one week

    Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 11 in 16

    City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card

    Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 12 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India

    Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

  • 13 in 16

    45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in Bhubaneswar, India

    Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • 14 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe

    Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

  • 15 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal

    Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • 16 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand

    Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha