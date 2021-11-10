SP is the 1st state to have 70% of the population completely immunized against Covid

The state of São Paulo reached, on Tuesday (9), the share of 70% of the general population with complete vaccination against Covid-19.
According to a survey carried out by the Agency CNN, until 7pm on Tuesday, the state of São Paulo had 70.36% of people completely immunized with two doses of Coronavac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, or with a single dose of Janssen.
Other states that should reach the mark in the coming days are Mato Grosso do Sul (65.45%), Rio Grande do Sul (62.87%), Santa Catarina (62.45%) and Paraná (62.35%). The proportional calculation is based on the last IBGE population census.
São Paulo was the first Brazilian state to start vaccination against Covid-19, on January 17 this year. On September 26, the state achieved the immunization of 70% of the adult population. This time, however, the analysis involves all age groups.
In RJ, 90% of adults are immunized
Also on Tuesday, the city of Rio de Janeiro reached the milestone of 90% of the adult population fully vaccinated with two doses or with a single dose of immunizing against the coronavirus.
The municipal health secretary, Daniel Soranz, told the CNN that nothing changes regarding the release of masks indoors. “When the number reaches 75% of all vaccinated Cariocas, we will release the masks”.
Vaccination against the disease this Wednesday (10) in the city will be aimed at the first dose for people aged 12 and over. The recap of the booster dose will be for cariocas aged 62 years or older.