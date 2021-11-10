SP is the 1st state to have 70% of the population completely immunized against Covid

The state of São Paulo reached, on Tuesday (9), the share of 70% of the general population with complete vaccination against Covid-19.

According to a survey carried out by the Agency CNN, until 7pm on Tuesday, the state of São Paulo had 70.36% of people completely immunized with two doses of Coronavac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, or with a single dose of Janssen.

Other states that should reach the mark in the coming days are Mato Grosso do Sul (65.45%), Rio Grande do Sul (62.87%), Santa Catarina (62.45%) and Paraná (62.35%). The proportional calculation is based on the last IBGE population census.

São Paulo was the first Brazilian state to start vaccination against Covid-19, on January 17 this year. On September 26, the state achieved the immunization of 70% of the adult population. This time, however, the analysis involves all age groups.

In RJ, 90% of adults are immunized

Also on Tuesday, the city of Rio de Janeiro reached the milestone of 90% of the adult population fully vaccinated with two doses or with a single dose of immunizing against the coronavirus.

The municipal health secretary, Daniel Soranz, told the CNN that nothing changes regarding the release of masks indoors. “When the number reaches 75% of all vaccinated Cariocas, we will release the masks”.