SpaceX capsule returns to Earth with four ISS astronauts – News

A capsule of the American company SpaceX coming from the International Space Station (ISS) in which four astronauts were traveling returned to Earth on Monday (8) at night, according to NASA.

Braced by the Earth’s atmosphere, as well as by four huge parachutes, the Dragon capsule withstood the dizzying drop thanks to the heat shield.

At 22:33 on the east coast of the United States (0:33 GMT, Tuesday), the capsule landed in Florida, which represented the end of the Crew-2 mission.

A ship retrieved the capsule and a team opened the hatch for the astronauts to exit. As a precaution, they were placed on stretchers and transported by helicopter.

Since arriving on the ISS on April 24, the crew, consisting of two Americans (Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough), a Frenchman (Thomas Pesquet) and a Japanese (Aki Hoshide), have carried out hundreds of experiments and helped perfect the panels. solar station.

The four astronauts aboard the Dragon capsule, dubbed Endeavor, uncoupled from the ISS at 2:05 pm (16:05 GMT) on Monday.

Then Endeavor walked around the ISS for an hour and a half to take photographs.

This was the first mission of its kind since a Russian Soyuz spacecraft performed a similar maneuver in 2018.

The Dragon Capsule has a small circular window at the top of the front hatch to allow for photographs.

Endeavor’s return to Earth was delayed by one day due to strong winds.

Bad weather and what NASA called a “minor medical issue” also prompted the postponement of the launch of a new group of astronauts, the Crew-3 mission, scheduled for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the ISS will be attended by three astronauts, two Russians and one American.

SpaceX began transporting astronauts to the ISS in 2020, which ended nine years of the United States’ dependence on Russian rockets for travel after the space shuttle program ended.

The crew also faced one last challenge on the trip home: wearing diapers, after a problem was detected in the capsule’s waste management system.

The astronauts were without access to a bathroom for ten hours, from the moment the hatch was closed until they returned to Earth.

“It’s certainly not ideal, but we’re prepared to deal with it,” said NASA astronaut Megan McArthur.