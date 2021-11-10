‘Spider-Man 3’ commercial leak with some UNPRECEDENTED SCENES

A Chinese commercial for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ leaked on the internet and brings some previously unpublished scenes.

We have new scenes of his meeting with Doctor Strange, a new scene of him falling into the mirror dimension, and the “Hello Peter” part is a little different.

Watch:

new #SpiderManNoWayHome TV Spot, Lots of new footage 👀 pic.twitter.com/MTiiVHbFc9 — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) November 9, 2021

While the Sony keeps trying to demystify that Spider-Men in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be in the movie, new alleged leaks seem to corroborate that theory.

In addition, alleged photos of Spider Men were leaked beside of Tom Holland on a bridge, beyond Matt Murdock from Charlie Cox with Peter’s family.

Enjoy watching:



Check out:

🔴 PUMP 🔴 Alleged images of No Way Home were leaked where we have Spider-Man by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire next to Tom Holland and another where Matt Murdock by Charlie Cox is at a table next to Peter Parker. pic.twitter.com/TXsnimhld7 — GEEK FLIX (@GEEKFLIXx) November 9, 2021

The film will have 159 minutes long (or 2 hours and 39 minutes).

As such, the film will be the second longest on the MCU, ahead of ‘eternal‘(156 minutes, or 2 hours and 36 minutes) and behind ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, which is 3 hours and two minutes.

Remembering that ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ will have nothing less than two hours and a half, and will reach national cinemas in December 16th.

Watch the trailer:

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.