‘Spider-Man 3’: Details prove the veracity of photos with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox; Check out!

Yesterday, alleged images leaked from ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘, showing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield characterized as alternative versions of the hero lived by Tom Holland.

In addition, another image brings Charlie Cox, interpreter of Matt Murdock in ‘demolisher‘, sitting at the table together with Holland, Jon favreau and Marisa Tomei.

If real, the images prove rumors that have been circulating for months about Murdock’s introduction to the MCU and the existence of the long-awaited Aranhaverso.

And it seems that some details can prove the veracity of the images.

As explained by a Twitter user, the image it brings Cox sitting at the table shows Holland wearing the same sneakers he wears in the trailer for the sequel.

In addition, the image with the three Spiders together has a scenario identical to those leaked images in August, in which Tobey and Garfield appear in a metallic structure similar to scaffolding.

Enjoy watching:



Check out the publication:

🔴 PUMP 🔴 Alleged images of No Way Home were leaked where we have Spider-Man by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire next to Tom Holland and another where Matt Murdock by Charlie Cox is at a table next to Peter Parker. pic.twitter.com/TXsnimhld7 — GEEK FLIX (@GEEKFLIXx) November 9, 2021

Images of the uniforms that are to be used in the film were posted on Twitter, and they appear to be real. Sony did not comment.

Check out:

IMAGINE KEVIN FEIGE’S DESPERATION WITH ALL THESE LEAKS AND AGAIN CONFIRMING TOBEY AND ANDREW IN NO WAY HOME pic.twitter.com/ygObZS8Na3 — ♡ˊˎ- (@TASMFELICIA) October 30, 2021

the concept arts of no way home and andrew forgotten at the barbecue pic.twitter.com/nrcvuGBSYy — ♡ˊˎ- (@TASMFELICIA) October 30, 2021

TOBEY MAGUIRE TESTING THE COSTUME PRA NO WAY HOME PQP KRAI pic.twitter.com/DkujsMBT5J — João victor (@Jvlinss_) October 30, 2021

Scheduled for premiere December 16th in national cinemas, the sequel will have 159 minutes long (or 2 hours and 39 minutes).

As such, the film will be the second longest on the MCU, ahead of ‘eternal‘(156 minutes, or 2 hours and 36 minutes) and behind ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, which is 3 hours and two minutes.

Watch the trailer:

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.