Spider-Man 3: First Actor Who Played Marvel Hero Was Not Invited In Movie – Movie News

The new film starring Tom Holland has a strong cast, with names like Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Alfred Molina and more.

Spider-Man: No Homecoming is probably the most anticipated film of the year, not only because of its importance to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but mainly because of speculation that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will return to play the head. of web. Tom Holland, considered the king of spoilers, hasn’t released a damn thing so far and has vehemently denied that we’ll see both actors appear in the new feature. Garfield, on the other hand, revealed that the images circulating on the internet with his appearance on the recording set are nothing more than a montage. Now, who spoke was the first actor to play the web head, but calm down, it’s not quite who you’re thinking!

long before Tobey Maguire Starring in the film directed by Sam Raimi and released there in 2002, Nicholas Hammond brought the classic superhero to life in the television series The Amazing Spider-Man in the 1970s. new Marvel movie and speculation that we will have old spidermen returning to the role, it seems that the legacy left by Hammond was ignored. “I think it would have been a lot of fun,” the actor told the The Hollywood Reporter. “It would have been a kick in the pants to have the old man there. I really expected to be invited, but unfortunately that didn’t happen,” he blurted out.

He was responsible for playing Spider-Man from 1977 to 1979 on the CBS series that was canceled after two seasons and only 13 episodes, including the pilot film. During the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said that when it comes to the three actors who played the webhead on the big screen, he, in particular, sees the adaptation of Tom Holland as the closest to what he was trying to do in the 70s. “Tom Holland’s version is the closest to what we were doing; trying to make him a very real guy, someone that you could actually forget about having those powers and get caught up in Peter’s story,” said Hammond. “This was what we were looking for.”

Although Hammond won’t appear in Spider-Man: No Return Home, fans are still hopeful that Maguire and Garfield can. The first (and perhaps last) trailer for No Return Home did not reveal the presence of either actor, while the official poster released this week reinforces the presence of the villains featured in previous franchises. No Return Home promises to go in an unexpectedly surprising direction after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) reveals Spider-Man’s secret identity in Far From Home (2019), promising to explore the Multiverse in UCM.

Expected to be released on December 16, 2021, the film will be directed by Jon Watts, who also directed the last two features of the franchise. The participation of many actors has been speculated to return to their former roles in the movies of the friend from the neighborhood, but with a little more than a month to the release of the feature, we have confirmed the return of Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori and Jon Favreau to the cast. As well as Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Rhys Ifan and Thomas Haden will also be present in the film.