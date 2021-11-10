Sport’s diversity director kicked out of meeting rejecting punishment in case of homophobia against ex-BBB Gil | sport

The meeting of the Deliberative Council of Sport defined this Tuesday night for not punishing councilor Flávio Koury for homophobic offenses against ex-BBB Gil do Vigor . The meeting had the expulsion of the club’s director of diversity, Gabriel Augusto. He tried to participate as a listener and asked to speak, which was vetoed by the president of the Council, Pedro Lacerda.

Understand how the case started

The ge had access to an audio of the moment the director is expelled from the place where the meeting is held. At the screams of the councilors present, Gabriel Augusto was unable to speak. The report tried to contact Pedro Lacerda, but the calls were not answered.

The vote was based on the opinion issued by the Ethics Committee of the Board, who suggested a written warning as punishment, after ascertaining the facts and hearing Koury’s defense. As the report found out, the votes against were cast for two reasons – some councilors wanted to acquit Koury and others did not agree with the lenient punishment.

Gabriel Augusto spoke about what happened:

– I am a partner at Sport and have the right to participate in the Board meeting and follow the discussion. I am part of the Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. I wanted to participate to follow the outcome. It so happens that twice I was asked to leave the room because the president claimed it was secret.

“I waited for Gil’s agenda, asked to speak, and then I would leave. He said he would not give me the floor. He had said twice that anyone who was not a counselor would have to leave. I insisted to try to argue (about the theme) and shouting he reiterated that I leave the room. When he raised the tone I had the sympathy of some advisers.”

The story began in May, when Gilberto Nogueira visited Ilha do Retiro and danced the “tchaki tchaki”, created during his participation in Big Brother Brasil 2021. The performance, however, bothered board members Flávio Koury and Renan Valeriano – who did homophobic content comments about the Sport fan.

Renan Valeriano, it is noteworthy, was not denounced in the case to the Deliberative Council.

Koury’s messages, in turn, were leaked through counselor Romero Albuquerque – who filed the complaint asking for the lawyer’s expulsion from the Sport’s membership. In the audios, Koury criticized Gilberto’s dance.

– There are 1.2 million people thinking that Sport has only fags, only fags. Will sell is shirt. The whole trip will buy. It’s going to be beautiful! If he had done this little dance at his house or the brothel, or wherever he wanted, I didn’t care. But it was inside the Ilha do Retiro. This is demoralization. That’s no shame in the face.

Sought out shortly after the offenses, Koury said the lines were taken out of context.

– There’s nothing homophobic about it. I just went against the dance history. I don’t think this represents Sport. I used strong expressions, but because the conversation was between us, it wasn’t to leak that out – he said at the time.

The counselor stated that he did not agree with the punishment until the end of the calculation process.

The homophobic comments from the councilors motivated the revolt of the fans at the time.

Gil also received support from Sport itself, the board and the athletes – who performed the dance during a goal celebration in the Pernambuco Championship final. The club even produced shirts in honor of the fan and sold the pieces with the proceeds donated to an NGO LGBTQIA+.

Amidst the charges, the case went through the Council in June. On that occasion, the organization’s Ethics Committee was created – which assumed the responsibility of investigating the history and defining the opinion – presented at the end of last month. The process took just over four months. Mainly because it was on hold for part of this period – in the middle of the club’s second election of the year.

After the new election – responsible for electing Leonardo Lopes, then removed from the position -, the executive board changed. But the Deliberative Council remained. And so the investigation of the case continued. Over the past few months, the new management even implemented a Diversity Board at Sport, but the executive branch does not manage the Board.

