Start of Róger Guedes at Corinthians is better than at Atlético-MG; compare the numbers | corinthians

Corinthians 123 shirt, Róger Guedes will meet with Atlético-MG for the first time, this Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Mineirão, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Nationals.

Galo was the 25-year-old player’s last club in Brazilian football before his move to China. The pass took place in 2018, with 28 matches and 13 goals (average of 0.46 per game). One of them, by the way, in a 1-0 victory against Corinthians, at Independência (see the video).

Conceded by Palmeiras, he overcame a complicated start and managed to stand out in Belo Horizonte. In the Copa do Brasil, he isolated a penalty kick in the decision of the round of 16, in the elimination for Chapecoense, at Arena Condá. But in Brasileirão it grew and fell in favor of the fans.

– There was an oscillation of the Roger in the beginning. We had a conversation at a hotel in Rio de Janeiro (in April, after a 2-1 defeat by Vasco) in which I defined that he would start the next match in the Copa do Brasil, against Ferroviário-CE. I would give that opportunity. And he played very well, scored a goal and from then on took off at the Brasileirão – recalled coach Thiago Larghi in contact with the GE.

The heyday in Rooster, however, was short. He said goodbye in July, on break from the championship for the World Cup in Russia. At that time, he was Brasileirão’s top scorer with nine goals. It was traded by Palmeiras with Shandong Luneng for 9.5 million euros (R$ 41.6 million at the time).

– They were beautiful moments from beginning to end. Without a doubt, at Atlético-MG I lived the best moment of my career – the player told ESPN at the beginning of 2021, well before the agreement with Corinthians.

Three years later, Guedes’ start at Timão is more promising. There were 12 matches as a starter, only one substitution (1,167 minutes on the field), one assist and five goals scored. At Galo, after a difficult start at State, it took him 16 games to score the same five goals.

Part of the problems in Belo Horizonte came about by temperament. Guedes got involved in controversy when he complained of being replaced by coach Thiago Larghi against Figueirense, in a Copa do Brasil game, and for a disagreement with Tomás Andrade during a ball dispute in training.

– They’re game stuff, training stuff. We train with a lot of will and intensity – said the Argentine midfielder, days after the facts that were reported by the press at CT do Galo.

The striker, however, was very close to being removed from the squad. The decision was taken by director Alexandre Gallo, but Palmeiras refused to return it. At the same time, Fábio Santos and other team leaders, such as defensive midfielder Elias, reversed the situation, asking him for a new chance.

In the same interview with ESPN this year, the player admitted that he was bothered by the substitutions made by Thiago Larghi, with whom he even complained about always leaving at the beginning of the second half.

– Accepting leaving every game with 15 minutes is not giving the ball to football. I wanted to help my team, so I was upset and the one who calmed me down in the locker room was Fábio Santos. Afterwards, I ended up going back on top. He (Larghi) ended up giving me a little more morale. I scored goals in the Copa do Brasil (against Ferroviário) and against Vitória at home (Brasileirão), and we got along very well. I have great affection for him, because he gave me total freedom on the field and understood my temperament – ​​commented Guedes.

By ge, Thiago Larghi says that this episode of the complaint was overcome and that it was the player’s will that changed his scenario within Rooster:

– He recognized (the error) and everything was fine. In my view, his attitude made everything change for the better. Our conversation was remarkable (in Rio de Janeiro), but during the process we had a lot of people helping and working for this transformation to take place: players, coaching staff, directors and his manager. It was a close-knit group, which got along very well – recalled Larghi.

Corinthians enters the round with 47 points, in sixth place. With eight rounds from the end of Brasileirão, Sylvinho’s team appears with 18 points less than leader Galo, who has 65 so far.

