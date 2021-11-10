Stay on top of this Wednesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Inflation is back on everyone’s radar as the US prepares to release the highest number of CPIs in three decades. Chinese producers are also relenting, with a 13% rise in factory prices through October. the IPO of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:) is expected to be the largest since Meta, formerly Facebook, (NASDAQ:) (SA:) in 2012, as orders expire a day earlier. Oil prices are near their highs for the year after a surprising drop, and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) (SA:) reports those after closing. In Brazil, the PEC dos Precatórios was approved in a second round in the Chamber of Deputies.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, November 10th.

1. PEC of Precatório is approved

In the second round, the Chamber of Deputies approved, by 323 votes in favor and 172 against, the PEC dos Precatório, which authorizes the government to pay in installments for judicial debts and alters the spending ceiling rule. If the measure is also validated in the Senate, it will make room in the budget for the Bolsonaro government to spend almost R$ 100 billion more next year.

One of the main changes that the text brings is the definition of an annual limit for court orders, considering the amount paid in 2016 plus inflation adjustment, which totals BRL 44 billion in 2022. Another important change is the revision of the rule of spending ceiling that will now use the IPCA between January and December to limit budget adjustments, when previously the forecast between July and June was used.

However, deputies blocked the amendment that made the golden rule more flexible, which prevents the government from going into debt to pay recurring debts, such as employees’ salaries. Today, the government needs congressional approval to break this rule, but the Executive’s proposal was that this was already foreseen in the annual budget.

In the economic field, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 1.25% in October, after rising 1.16% in the previous month, informed the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). This is the highest result for the month in 20 years. In the 12-month period until October, the increase was 10.67%. In September, the index had been 10.25%.

2. Inflation is back on the radar in the US

The US official is expected to hit a 30-year high when the Bureau of Economic Analysis releases its October consumer price index this morning. Analysts expect the CPI to rise 5.8% from a year earlier, while the CPI’s central index, which eliminates volatile food and energy prices, is expected to have risen 4.3%.

In both cases, this will represent an acceleration from September. However, since annual rates are heavily influenced by base effects, monthly price increases may be more important in measuring the current strength of an inflation dynamic that is starting to scare markets again – the sharp rise in prices to the producer on Tuesday is a good illustration.

In addition, due to the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday, the Department of Labor is also releasing weekly jobless claims data at the same time. Initial jobless claims are expected to have fallen to a new post-pandemic low of 265,000 amid a shortage of workers across the country.

3. American stock markets

US equity markets are likely to open lower as US producer price data and China’s PPI put inflation and the need for tighter monetary policy back on the radar.

At around 9:04 am, futures on futures were down 0.35%, while futures on and 100 were down 0.27% and 0.55%, respectively.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Upstart (NASDAQ:), which was hit by profit-taking following its Tuesday night results, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) (SA:), which had the upper court of European Union rejecting its appeal against a $2.8 billion antitrust fine. Disney must disclose its quarterly balance after closing.

Rivian(NASDAQ:), an electric van maker backed by Amazon (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Ford (NYSE:) (SA:), is expected to make the biggest market debut of a US company since Facebook in 2012 The company’s initial public offering was quoted on Tuesday night at $78 a share, giving it a valuation of $77 billion on a fully diluted basis. Not bad for a company that has yet to record any significant revenue. Its bankers had already revised upward the marketing range from an initial value of $57-62 per share to $72-74.

4. China factory prices skyrocket

Inflation was the main story of the day in China overnight, after data showed inflation rose 13.5% in the year to October. The increase was well above the consensus of 12.4% and the 10.7% presented in September. Manufacturers were hit, among other things, by high energy prices as they increased production to meet growing global demand.

Prices also rose a strong 0.7% in the month, taking the annual rate to 1.5%. This has raised concerns that the People’s Bank of China may be constrained in its ability to support the economy with a looser monetary policy if the country’s housing crisis demands it.

The China everlarge Group (HK:) (OTC:) is expected to meet some dollar interest payment obligations on Wednesday after announcing a modest asset sale earlier in the week. However, shares in rival Fantasia fell to a record low after it said its creditors were demanding early repayment of its loans.

5. Oil gives up some gains

Crude oil prices gave up some of their gains after Tuesday’s rally in response to a surprising draw in US oil inventories last week.

At around 9:04 am, US oil futures were down 0.57%, to $83.67 a barrel, and retreated 0.22%, to $84.59 a barrel.

The US government’s decision to shelve the idea of ​​releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve also supported prices overnight – a move that analysts rejected as unlikely to have any lasting effect in any case, given the current supply dynamics and global demand.