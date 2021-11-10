STF maintains brake on Pix de Lira and imposes defeat on Bolsonaro’s monthly allowance – 11/09/2021

Six of the ten ministers of the Federal Supreme Court voted to suspend the payment of amendments to the “secret budget” – billions of reais sent to the electoral strongholds of deputies and senators, without transparency or possibility of public control. If the score doesn’t change or if the center doesn’t find a creative way out, it means a heavy blow to the monthly allowance that the Jair Bolsonaro government established with the National Congress.

It is not by chance that the president said to a vehicle from the Pocket, earlier this Tuesday, that “the Supreme Court interferes in everything more and more”. Purposely ignores that each power of the Republic is not free to do what it wants, but must follow the Federal Constitution. And when the other powers get out of line, it’s up to the other to act to put them back in place, in a system of checks and balances.

Who is out of place is not the Judiciary, at least not in this case, but the Legislative and the Executive, which maintain an institutionally incestuous relationship, in the dark, for mutual benefit and harm to the population. For now, the votes in favor of the suspension are from Rosa Weber, Luís Roberto Barroso, Carmen Lúcia, Edson Fachin, Ricardo Lewandowski and Alexandre de Moraes.

As the center is a force of nature, even before the outcome in the STF, deputies were already moving in search of ways to continue allocating budget resources in a proper manner. muquiada, without public control bodies, organized civil society, journalists and citizens having access to this information. After all, where do these people think they are to demand publicity for public expenditures as provided for in the Constitution? In a democracy?

But they will have to deal with the indication that the ministers of the Supreme will continue trying to put water in this beer. After all, with a part of Congress receiving a monthly allowance in the form of secret budget amendments to act as a client of the Planalto Palace and with the Attorney General’s Office acting as the president’s faithful squire, only the STF is left. There is, today, a handful of lawmakers echoing Jair Bolsonaro’s attacks on the court, calling for freedom. In this case, freedom to use taxpayer money to benefit yourself in elections.

It’s worth remembering that it all started with good old-fashioned journalistic research. Who first made public the scheme in which the Bolsonaro government uses this secret budget to buy political support was the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, in May of this year.

The deputies could have used the same creativity with which they set up and supply this payment structure to find ways to fund the R$ 400 of Auxílio Brasil without going through the PEC dos Precatórios – a default on public debt that gives a banana even to retirees. But the proposal was not born to quench the hunger of the poorest, but to guarantee R$ 10, 20 or 30 billion (depending on the calculation) more in the budget for deputies to spend, in the form of amendments, in their strongholds in the elections.

It is ironic that nearly R$ 1 billion in these obscure amendments were earmarked in the week before the approval of the first round of the PEC. That is, deputies received money (some say the bill was R$ 15 million per head) to approve a bill so that they receive even more money.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has defined the allocation of resources, who serves allies and ignores opponents. This increases their power directly over deputies and reduces the influence of parties. In her vote on a lawsuit filed by the PSOL, the rapporteur of the case, Minister Rosa Weber, explained how the base loyalty purchase scheme works in the National Congress:

“The discovery that a significant portion of the Federal Government’s budget is being offered to a group of parliamentarians, through arbitrary distribution established between political coalitions, is perplexing, so that such congressmen use public resources according to their personal interests, without observing objective criteria for implementation of public policies that the expenses should serve”, said the minister.

The battle to prevent transparency about our money is just beginning. As in any business, Bolsonaro will lose customers if the structure set up to distribute resources is frozen or is so transparent that everyone sees deputies, senators and the president dancing ula-ula-ula-ê, naked in fur, with glasses of prosecco in hand . Another one who has to lose is Lira himself, whose strength is directly proportional to being able to guarantee the demands of parliamentarians, especially financial demands.

From proposals to use other types of amendments to the approval of decrees allowing the transfer to continue through the current system, the sky is the limit for the possibilities to be adopted by parliament to try to circumvent the ban. Imagine if they used all that creativity to kill people’s hunger and protect the country’s accounts at the same time?