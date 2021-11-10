STF: Nunes Marques votes to release amendments; Fux joins the majority to stop secret budget | Policy

the minister Nunes Marques , of Federal Supreme Court (STF) , joined Minister Gilmar Mendes and voted for release the amendments of the so-called “secret budget” . However, there is already a majority in the plenary to suspend the execution of the funds. The president of the Court, Luiz Fux, joined this group. Without adding a detailed vote, he just followed the rapporteur, Minister Rosa Weber, as well as Ministers Edson Fachin, Carmen Lúcia, Luís Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes and Ricardo Lewandowski.

Read too: Congress Evaluates Retaliation to Court After Decision on Amendment

Appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro, Marques said that the injunction of the rapporteur, Minister Rosa Weber, is an interference of the Judiciary Power in a “political process of resource allocation” that “observed constitutional and legal discipline”.

He acknowledged that the instrument needs to be improved in terms of transparency, but pointed out that the intervention of the STF is “too big a step” and that the regulation of the issue must be done by Congress itself.

The suspension of the amendments, according to him, “could pose a serious risk to the execution of public policies throughout the country, being capable of generating real chaos in the most diverse areas, from health and education to infrastructure”.

On Tuesday night, the dean of the Court, Gilmar Mendes, was in the same line. He said that the “freezing of the execution phases of these expenses appears dramatic, especially in sectors essential to the population”.

However, the majority is already formed to follow the rapporteur. Minister Dias Toffoli has yet to vote. The deadline for them to deposit their manifestations in the virtual plenary is until 23:59 this Wednesday.