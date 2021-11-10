STF will still vote on the merits of suspension of amendments. Or: Money won’t go away – 11/10/2021

The government has already been essentially defeated over the secret budget. It will no longer be… secret. There will be, at least, more clarity about authorship and destination of amendments. So far, six other Supreme Court justices have essentially agreed with the vote given by Rosa Weber in this regard: Roberto Barroso, Carmen Lúcia, Edson Fachin Ricardo Lewandowski, Alexandre de Moraes and Gilmar Mendes.

“Ah, but Gilmar too? Didn’t he diverge?” Let me explain. Before, I transcribe the excerpt of your vote on the disclosure of data:

“(a) regarding the budget for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years, that broad publicity be given, on a centralized public access platform, to documents sent to federal agencies and entities that supported the demands and/or resulted in the distribution of resources for the amendments of rapporteur[1]general (RP-9), within 30 (thirty) consecutive days;

(b) as to the execution of the expenses indicated by the RP 9 classifier (expenses arising from the rapporteur’s amendments to the annual budget bill), that the necessary measures be taken so that all parliamentary demands aimed at the distribution of general rapporteur amendments , regardless of the type of application, are registered on a centralized electronic platform maintained by the central body of the Federal Budget and Planning System provided for in arts. 3 and 4 of Law 10.180/2001, which ensured broad public access, with measures to encourage active transparency, as well as guaranteeing the comparability and traceability of data referring to requests/requests for the distribution of amendments and their respective execution, in compliance with the principles of publicity and transparency provided for in arts. 37, caput, and 163-A of the Federal Constitution, with art. 3 of Law 12,527/2011 and art. 48 of Complementary Law 101/2000, also within a period of thirty consecutive days”.

As can be seen, the minister repeats Rosa’s vote in this regard. Where is Gilmar’s divergence? Unlike the other six ministers, he did not vote in favor of suspending the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments. Let’s think.

When the minister released his vote on the STF’s electronic system, he knew that he had already won. Six of his colleagues had already manifested themselves in favor of, attention!, TEMPORARY SUSPENSION of the execution of the amendments.

Let’s go to what Rosa wrote in this regard:

“(c) as to the Budget for fiscal year 2021, that the execution of the budget resources arising from primary result identifier No. 9 (RP 9) be fully and immediately suspended, until the final judgment on the merits of this non-compliance claim.”

Did you get it? Suspension is valid until “final judgment on the merits”. And that means the said-whose has yet to be voted on. What five other magistrates did was to endorse the temporary suspension.

Let’s go to what Gilmar wrote:

“(c) regarding the execution of the expenses indicated by the RP 9 classifier (expenses arising from amendments by the rapporteur of the annual budget bill), that the necessary measures be taken so that the decisions of the ministerial portfolios regarding the reception are publicized or the rejection of requests made by members of the National Congress, pursuant to article 40 of the Interministerial Ordinance ME/SEGOV-PR nº 6.145/2021.“

In his losing vote, the minister opposed the suspension, insisting that it is necessary to know the destination of the resources and the way in which they were released.

Considers the minister:

“The freezing of the execution phases of these expenses is dramatic, especially in sectors essential to the population, such as health and education. Also according to the information provided in the Technical Note of the Budget Consultancy of the Chamber of Deputies, of the BRL 9.3 billion already committed this year, BRL 4.6 billion were allocated to the Ministry of Health. These funds are intended for the construction of hospitals, the expansion of service stations or any other primary expenditure purposes that can be allocated to all national federative units and that will simply have their execution halted until the judgment on the merits of this ADPF. The maintenance of the precautionary measure granted in these terms would be more harmful to the protected legal assets than the state of unconstitutionality underlying the handling of the rapporteur’s amendments.“

Although the “Secret Budget” may feed the “tractors”, there is, as can be seen, the allocation of resources that serve Health. Yes, a majority of six votes was made, and the execution is suspended. Occurs that…

It just so happens that the thing cannot stay as it is. What will be the destination of this money? The money for the rapporteur’s amendments isn’t going to disappear, right? What is meant by the injunction granted by Rosa, fully endorsed by five ministers, is that execution is suspended while the vices of obscurity are weighed.

There are three instances that will have to be understood: government and Congress must comply with the constitutional mandate of transparency, and each has its share of attributions. And the Supreme will proceed to vote on the merits. What the majority did was vote in favor of the temporary suspension of execution. It is important to make it clear that the Supreme Court did not extinguish the rapporteur’s amendments. Nor did it determine its value.