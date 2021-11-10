Sthe Matos misses the vote and Galisteu makes fun of him

by

In the formation of the eighth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the night of today, Sthe Matos did not get along well with the vote counts, aimed at Solange Gomes, but tried to change to Valentina Francavilla. She, however, was stopped by Adriane Galisteu since the first word is what counts.

“My turn? Can you speak the vows that are here, Galisteu?”, asked Sthe Matos. “Solange has two votes, you have four and Valentina also has two”, replied the presenter of “A Fazenda 2021”.

The digital influencer – who entered the game by voting from the magazine – was unsure which pawn to aim for, but decided to go with Solange Gomes.

Then I’m going to vote totally strategic to see if I can get rid of this one. Wow, I’m voting for Solange.

Adriane Galisteu, then, wanted to know what made the peoa vote for Sol. “At Solange? All right. Since it’s a strategy, just one question: why at Solange and not at Val?”, she asked.

“There, I mean Val,” Sthe yelled. “She was wrong,” laughed Valentina. “But now he’s been wrong,” lamented Sthe.

Adriane Galisteu tried to warn the girl that it was no longer possible to change her decision.

Hold that BO there, Sthe! You voted for Solange, Sthe. Sol, were you surprised by this vote?

“Yeah, I was, but that’s okay,” said Solange. “Is that all right, Sol?” Galisteus asked again. “No, right. She said she wanted to return the vote to Valentina. I didn’t do anything,” the girl shouted.

Dynho Alves was called to vote on the sequel, he claimed he would try to help Sthe Matos to flee the fields and laughed at the girl.

Boy, I didn’t understand what She did now.

After the elimination of Erasmo Viana, who deserves to win the reality show?

1.87%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.83%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

30.91%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.74%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.48%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.34%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

30.78%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

10.68%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.42%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.89%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.75%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.07%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 44646 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

A Fazenda 2021: Borel, Liziane and Solange in the first swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 7

Liziane came out on the 1st farm

Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho, Arcrebiano and Dayane in the second swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 7

Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm

Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Erika, Tiago and Dayane in the third farm of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 7

Erika left in the third field

Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo, on the other hand, remained in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame.

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo, Aline and Victor in the fourth farm of A Fazenda - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 7

Victor was the fourth eliminated

Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 7

Lary was the 5th eliminated

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 7

Tati was the 6th eliminated

Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden.

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Erasmo was eliminated from the week - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 7

Erasmus was the 7th eliminated

Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game.

Play/Playplus