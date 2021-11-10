Sthe Matos misses the vote and Galisteu makes fun of him

In the formation of the eighth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the night of today, Sthe Matos did not get along well with the vote counts, aimed at Solange Gomes, but tried to change to Valentina Francavilla. She, however, was stopped by Adriane Galisteu since the first word is what counts.

“My turn? Can you speak the vows that are here, Galisteu?”, asked Sthe Matos. “Solange has two votes, you have four and Valentina also has two”, replied the presenter of “A Fazenda 2021”.

The digital influencer – who entered the game by voting from the magazine – was unsure which pawn to aim for, but decided to go with Solange Gomes.

Then I’m going to vote totally strategic to see if I can get rid of this one. Wow, I’m voting for Solange.

Adriane Galisteu, then, wanted to know what made the peoa vote for Sol. “At Solange? All right. Since it’s a strategy, just one question: why at Solange and not at Val?”, she asked.

“There, I mean Val,” Sthe yelled. “She was wrong,” laughed Valentina. “But now he’s been wrong,” lamented Sthe.

Adriane Galisteu tried to warn the girl that it was no longer possible to change her decision.

Hold that BO there, Sthe! You voted for Solange, Sthe. Sol, were you surprised by this vote?

“Yeah, I was, but that’s okay,” said Solange. “Is that all right, Sol?” Galisteus asked again. “No, right. She said she wanted to return the vote to Valentina. I didn’t do anything,” the girl shouted.

Dynho Alves was called to vote on the sequel, he claimed he would try to help Sthe Matos to flee the fields and laughed at the girl.

Boy, I didn’t understand what She did now.

