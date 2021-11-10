STJ annuls all judge decisions against Flávio Bolsonaro in the cracks case | Policy

The Fifth Panel of the Superior Court of Justice accepted this Tuesday (21) an appeal by the defense of senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) and annulled all decisions taken by the Rio de Janeiro Courts at the beginning of investigations into the case of the cracks. The ministers’ understanding could bring down the investigation from the beginning.

The so-called “split” consists in the practice of confiscation, by parliamentarians, of part of the salaries of cabinet advisers.

Flávio Bolsonaro is accused of becoming rich for allegedly embezzling the salaries of employees in his office while he was state deputy.

The ministers analyzed an appeal by the senator’s defense against the decision of the Fifth Panel, which in March rejected requests to annul all the decisions taken in the process by Judge Flávio Itabaiana, of the 27th Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro. Itabiana was the magistrate responsible for the case during the investigation.

According to the lawyers, the senator had the right to privileged jurisdiction as a state deputy. According to the defense’s understanding, the case, therefore, could not have been conducted by a lower court magistrate.

By 4 votes to 1, the ministers accepted the appeal and understood that Itabaiana was not competent to judge the case. That’s because Flávio Bolsonaro maintained the privileged forum in the face of the so-called “cross mandate” — when he left the position of state deputy, he assumed the seat in the Senate.

The majority of the group followed the vote of minister João Otávio de Noronha.

“There is no way to sustain that the lower court magistrate was now apparently competent to investigate a senator who had just left the position of state deputy. If he was absolutely incompetent to grant investigative precautionary measures, there is no way to sustain the feasibility of these measures, already which are manifestly null”, stated Noronha.

The minister’s vote was followed by those of Reynaldo da Fonseca, Ribeiro Dantas and Joel Ilan Paciornik.

Process to which senator Flávio Bolsonaro responds for the cracks scheme is back in progress

Last year, the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro recognized the privileged jurisdiction of Flávio Bolsonaro. The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro appealed to the Supreme Court against this understanding, but the judgment has not yet taken place.

Currently, the complaint of the MP in Rio against Flávio Bolsonaro is paralyzed by an individual decision by Minister João Otávio de Noronha, who responded to a request from the defense of Fabrício Queiroz, the former advisor to Flávio Bolsonaro appointed as the financial operator of the cracks scheme.

In July, the Public Ministry presented a new version of the complaint, with only the evidence that would be valid, including the report by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) that shows the suspicious movement, in one year, of R$ 1 .2 million by Fabrício Queiroz, former advisor to Flávio Bolsonaro, and the testimony of a former advisor to the congressman who confirmed the return of part of the salary.

This is because, in February 2021, the process stopped after the ministers of the 5th Panel of the STJ considered that part of the evidence used by the prosecutors was not valid, given the decision that annulled breaches of banking and tax secrecy.