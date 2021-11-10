STJ annuls decisions and evidence in the case of ‘splits’ by Flávio Bolsonaro

Fifth Panel of the Court considers that the case should have been processed in the second instance; investigation back to square one

Gabriela Biló/Estadão Content Flávio Bolsonaro had been accused of embezzlement, money laundering and criminal organization in the case of the ‘cracks’



O Superior Court of Justice (STJ) accepted the appeal filed by the senator’s defense Flavio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) and annulled the decisions and evidence in the case where the president’s son is investigated on suspicion of having committed ‘crack‘ when he was a state deputy, that is, of having appropriated part of the salaries of the cabinet employees. Flávio’s defense alleges that he had privileged jurisdiction at the time and the case would have to be filed in the second instance, not the first, an argument that was accepted by four of the five judges of the Fifth Panel of the STJ. In this way, all decisions relating to the judge’s case were annulled. Flavio Itabaiana, of the 27th Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, which means that the investigation went back to square one. Flávio had been accused of embezzlement, criminal organization and money laundering.

The case’s rapporteur, Jesuíno Rissato, was the only vote against the defense’s request – he had already cast the vote in the session on September 21st. On Tuesday, 9, the first to vote in favor of Flávio was judge João Otávio de Noronha, who was accompanied by Reynaldo Soares da Fonseca, Ribeiro Dantas and Joel Ilan Paciornik. Noronha considered that the conduct of precautionary measures at the 27th Criminal Court was ‘reckless’ and ‘devoid of any appearance of regularity’. The STJ has been judging issues relating to Flávio’s privileged jurisdiction since the Rio de Janeiro Courts determined in June 2020 that he could be applied to the case. In February 2021, the Fifth Panel had already voted against the breach of Flávio’s fiscal and banking secrecy, determined by Itabaiana, but had rejected the annulment of other decisions related to the case in the following month, by 3 votes to 2 – Reynaldo Soares da Fonseca and Ribeiro Dantas have changed their position since then.