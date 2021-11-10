STJ annuls the judge’s acts against Flávio Bolsonaro in the cracks case

The 5th Panel of the Superior Court of Justice changed its mind and decided that the change in the jurisdiction of the case in which Flávio Bolsonaro is accused of cracking, now automatically invalidates the decisions taken in the case by Judge Flávio Itabaiana, holder of the 27th Criminal Court from Rio de Janeiro.

The acceptance of infringing motion for clarification is a victory for Senator Flávio Bolsonaro’s defense

The conclusion was redone this Thursday (11/9).

The vote was resolved by majority, prevailing the dissenting vote of Minister João Otávio de Noronha. The rapporteur was defeated, the judge summoned Jesuíno Rissato.

Now a senator, Flávio Bolsonaro is accused of creating a scheme when he was state deputy for Rio de Janeiro, in which his cabinet servants returned part of their salaries. The STJ’s decision is one more to stop the investigations in the case.

Also in March, the 5th Panel already decided that the submission of confidential fiscal data from the senator, made by the Council for the Control of Financial Activities (Coaf) to the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, and which served to support the investigations, was correct and legal .

On the other hand, it annulled two decisions that allowed breaches of fiscal and banking secrecy of 95 individuals and legal entities allegedly involved in the illicit acts that occurred in the office of the then state deputy. In the same discussion, the court ordered the release of former parliamentary advisor Fabrício Queiroz, who had been arrested.

Minister João Otávio de Noronha’s dissenting vote was victorious in the judgment of the motion for clarification of the case

the case

The discussion started when Flavio Bolsonaro was denounced by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro for the practice of cracking. The defense raised the incompetence of the lower court, and the 3rd Criminal Chamber of the TJ-RJ concluded that he had been privileged because he was a state deputy at the time of the facts.

With this, the case was sent to the Special Body of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, without, however, meeting the defense’s request to annul all acts of the court of origin.

At first, the 5th Panel understood, by majority vote, that these first-degree decisions would only be annulled if they had been rendered by a manifestly incompetent court. What happened, on the other hand, is that it was an apparently competent judgment.

Thus, nullity is not presumed, and must be analyzed by the body that was later declared competent to decide the case.

The Special Body of the TJ-RJ, in turn, cannot carry out this analysis due to the prohibition of Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court, rapporteur of the Claim 41,910. The action was filed by the MP-RJ with the objective of returning the case to the lower court. O topic is controversial and has recent changes jurisprudence in Brazil.

STJ now understands that judge Flávio Itabaiana was not competent to define injunctions in an investigation against Flávio

cross mandates

This Tuesday, the conclusion of the 5th Panel became that judge Flavio Itabaiana, of the 27th Criminal Court of RJ, was really not even apparently competent to make decisions regarding facts that occurred at the time when Flávio Bolsonaro was state deputy .

The point that led to this new conclusion was the recent statement of the Supreme Court in the Pet 9,189, judged on May 14, 2021. In it, the court fixed the call cross-terms thesis.

According to the STF Plenary, the original criminal competence to judge federal congressmen must be maintained in the event of “crossed mandates”, that is, when the congressman changes legislative houses without continuity solution.

The specific case concerned senator Márcio Bittar (MDB-AC), the subject of an investigation to investigate the irregular use of parliamentary quotas from when he was still a federal deputy. For the Supreme, the competence itself would only end if it were not elected again to the positions of federal deputy or senator.

The case of Flávio Bolsonaro is different because it deals with the prerogative of a forum without a break in continuity, but between state and federal terms — he went from state deputy to senator.

Even so, the 5th Panel understood that the same solution should be applied to this case. With this, the preliminary injunctions authorized in the first instance now reveal themselves to be reckless, without appearance and without regularity.

In other words, from now on there is no longer any way of sustaining that the lower court magistrate was apparently competent to deal with the investigation against a senator of the Republic who had just left the position of state deputy. If it was absolutely incompetent, there is no way to maintain the ratification of the injunctions, since they are null.

Constitution gives the same treatment to federal and state deputies, highlighted the minister Reynaldo Soares da Fonseca

thesis extension

In a visa vote presented this Thursday, minister João Otávio de Noronha proposed the extension of the thesis of crossed mandates defined by the STF, so that it could also cover the case of a position outside the federal sphere.

“The much-disputed procedural elevator must be abandoned in all possible directions”, he stated, referring to the ups and downs of processes based on the definition of the jurisdiction. In other words, if it fits for a federal deputy who becomes a senator, it must also apply to a state deputy who follows the same path.

The minister Reynaldo Soares da Fonseca voted in the same way, highlighting that the Federal Constitution, in its article 27, paragraph 1, grants the state deputy the same treatment as the federal deputy.

“It must be concluded that the apparently competent court would be the previous one: the Court of Justice, and not the first degree, which never had jurisdiction – in the diction of what the Supreme Court decided – since the maintenance of a mandate without a solution of continuity it does not remove the prerogative of jurisdiction”, he affirmed.

The STJ’s position, finally, does not serve to establish jurisdiction in the case of Flávio Bolsonaro, which will still be analyzed by the Supreme Court.

Ministers Ribeiro Dantas and Joel Ilan Paciornik also formed the majority. The judge summoned Jesuíno Rissato, who replaces Minister Felix Fischer, who was away for health reasons and the original rapporteur of the case, was defeated.

RHC 135,206