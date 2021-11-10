Stock Car announces last stage in Interlagos with 100% audience | stock car

The last stage of the Stock Car will be played in Interlagos, on December 12th. The announcement was made this Tuesday by Vicar, the category’s promoter. It will be the first Stock presentation with 100% public release in the stands after the decree that made the São Paulo Plan more flexible, as of November 1st. Another novelty is the name of the race: Super Final BRB, reinforcing the brasiliense bank as the biggest supporter of Brazilian motorsport. The race will be valid for the 12th stage of the Stock Car Pro Series.

1 of 3 Start of the Grand Final of the Stock Car 2020 in Interlagos — Photo: Luís França/Vicar Start of the Grand Final of the Stock Car 2020 in Interlagos — Photo: Luís França/Vicar

– BRB’s confirmation in the naming rights of the competition is yet another example of the bank’s commitment to our sport. With their support, we are going to make an unforgettable Super Final – said Fernando Julianelli, CEO of Vicar.

At the beginning of the year, the category entered into a partnership with the bank for the renovation of the Nelson Piquet International Autodrome, in Brasília, with the possibility of hosting the closing of the competition if there were conditions. The site was last used over seven years ago. Despite the progress of the works, the climatic instability did not allow the initial forecast to be maintained, taking the decision to São Paulo. Fernando Julianelli also reiterated the importance of running on São Paulo soil, with a record number of entries.

2 of 3 Stock Car in Interlagos — Photo: Duda Bairros Stock Car in Interlagos — Photo: Duda Bairros

– I would also like to thank the São Paulo Automobile Federation for accepting the proposal of making a joint event, creating what I believe to be the biggest motor sport party in Brazil, with more than 300 registered cars expected. There was no date available in Interlagos and so FASP was again a great partner of Stock Car by opening up the opportunity for us to make a joint event. Stock has strong roots in São Paulo – and this receptivity shows why – he concluded, recalling that the event will also feature the final stage of Stock Light.

3 of 3 Stock’s last stage was at Velocittà, in Mogi Guaçu — Photo: Duda Bairros Stock’s last stage was at Velocittà, in Mogi Guaçu — Photo: Duda Bairros

According to Claudio Vieira, president of Interlagos Motor Clube, an entity that integrates the FASP, there will be no lack of options for motorsport lovers who will be reunited with Stock Car next month.

– We will have a real speed festival and an extensive and varied program like never before seen in Interlagos. The weekend will include day and night races, so we will offer a schedule to cater to fans of all types of track motorsports”, added the president of the IMC.