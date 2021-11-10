Supreme forms majority for suspension of “secret budget”

The Plenary of the Federal Supreme Court formed a majority to block parliamentary transfers made through amendments by the rapporteur, a practice known as “secret budget”.

Minister Rosa Weber, rapporteur of the actionNelson Jr./STF

Until this Tuesday afternoon (9/11), six ministers have already demonstrated against the measure. The trial extends until 23:59 on Wednesday.

In the morning, Luís Roberto Barroso, Carmen Lúcia and Edson Fachin had already followed the rapporteur’s vote, Minister Rosa Weber. Now they are joined by ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Alexandre de Moraes.

The allegation of non-compliance with a fundamental precept was filed by Psol, for violation of the principles of legality and transparency, social control of public finances and the regime of parliamentary amendments. The lawsuit began to be processed in conjunction with three similar ones, from the Novo, Cidadania and PSB parties.

Last Friday (5/11), Rosa granted an injunction to suspend the transfers. She highlighted that the general budget rapporteur “only formally figures as the author of the budget schedule”, while federal deputies and senators authorized through informal agreements actually hold the power to decide the final destination of the amounts.

“While individual and bench amendments link the author of the amendment to the beneficiary of the expenses, making the origin and destination of the money spent clear and verifiable, the rapporteur’s amendments operate based on the logic of concealing the congressmen requesting the expense”, he explained the minister. The amendments would be attributed indiscriminately to the general rapporteur, who would actually be an intermediary between the budget and a “group of incognito parliamentarians”.

According to her, the material authorship of this category of budget execution “does not correspond to that declared in the formal piece”. Therefore, it would violate the constitutional postulates of publicity and impersonality within the scope of public powers.

According to Rosa Weber, there is objective evidence that the rapporteur’s amendments transgress the republican postulates of transparency, publicity and impersonality. They are, therefore, institutional practices that condescend to the concealment of the authors and beneficiaries of these expenses, in a model that institutes an inadmissible exception to the transparency regime.

Click here to read the rapporteur’s vote

ADPF 854