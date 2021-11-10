Surprises, bullshit among technicians and “caught” mark the 1st night of Tira-teima | 2021

After Blind Auditions , we started the phase of stubbornness on The Voice Brasil. Coaches Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA and Lulu Santos chose two voices from their Teams for individual presentations and only one followed in the competition. With the ‘Got it’ button, the other was available to the competing teams, which yielded good surprises on this Tuesday’s program, 11/10.

2 of 16 Luiza Dutra sings ‘Madalena’ at Tira-Teima on ‘The Voice Brasil — Photo: Globo Luiza Dutra sings ‘Madalena’ at Tira-Teima on ‘The Voice Brasil — Photo: Globo

Luiza Dutra arrived arriving with “Madalena”. The “freshman from The Voice”, as she is affectionately called by her college friends, chose an Elis Regina classic and did it beautifully. Carlinhos Brown opined: “He took a Brazilian way, he sang with promptness and attention. He sang very well!”, he said. Lulu Santos highlighted the singer’s evolution.

3 of 16 Vanessa Souto sang ‘Sina’ on Tira-Teima on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Vanessa Souto sang ‘Sina’ at Tira-Teima on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

With a soft voice, Vanessa Souto chose ‘Djavan’ for Tira-teima and received praise from the coaches. Claudinha commented: “Vanessa came, all beautiful, all sweet. You came to sing a song that has already been sung by many people for a new generation”.

4 of 16 IZA during ‘The Voice Brasil’ Tira-Teima — Photo: Globo IZA during ‘The Voice Brasil’ Tira-Teima — Photo: Globo

The presenter spoke about the well-marked identity of the two participants [“Vocês duas têm personalidades diferentes, têm timbres diferentes.. Vocês precisam saber as artistas que são”] and then chose Luiza to stay on your team.

5 of 16 ‘The Voice Brasil’: Anna Júlia sang ‘No Abro Mão’ at Tira-Teima — Photo: Globo ‘The Voice Brasil’: Anna Júlia sang ‘No Abro Mão’ at Tira-Teima — Photo: Globo

Big voice alert with Anna Julia! The participant sang ‘No Abro Mão’, by Maiara and Maraisa, and made it beautiful. “They released a ‘record'”, highlighted Claudinha about the singer’s voice.

6 of 16 Bia Cantão sang ‘Cem Mil’ at Tira-teima on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Bia Cantão sang ‘Cem Mil’ at Tira-teima on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

The suffering was also on with the interpretation of “Cem Mil” by Bia Cantão. In addition to singing well, IZA enjoyed seeing her interacting with the audience during the performance.

7 of 16 Carlinhos Brown during the Tira-Teima of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Carlinhos Brown during ‘The Voice Brasil’ Tira-Teima — Photo: Globo

Brown thanked the two participants and said his choice was purely technical. “I’m taking the most soprano path in the sertanejo. Bia Cantão,” he said.

⭐ Turnaround for Anna Julia

And just when Anna Júlia thought she was leaving, Michel Teló appears to bring that turnabout. “You sing too much to count,” he said as he used the ‘caught’ to pull the participant onto his team. She is now part of the coach’s ‘tchurma’.

8 of 16 Michel Teló uses the ‘caught’ on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Michel Teló uses the ‘caught’ in ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

9 of 16 Anna Júlia was all emotion on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Anna Júlia was all emotion on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

10 of 16 Jamily Diwlay sang ‘O Rappa’ in her performance of Tira-teima — Photo: Globo Jamily Diwlay sang ‘O Rappa’ in her performance of Tira-teima — Photo: Globo

And that success that has passed from generation to generation? What’s left for us is to sing! Jamily Diwlay performed to the sound of “Vapor Barato” and dominated. “All of her stage,” said IZA.

11 of 16 Natália Araújo sings ‘Apenas Mais Uma de Amor’ on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Natália Araújo sings ‘Apenas Mais Uma de Amor’ on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

Natália Araújo called the responsibility for herself with a version of “Apenas Mais Uma de Amor”, a song by Lulu Santos. The technician applauded and liked what he saw. “Always proud. This is the moment when the business starts to get complicated for us,” he said.

12 of 16 Lulu Santos during the Tira-teima of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Lulu Santos during ‘The Voice Brasil’ Tira-Teima — Photo: Globo

Pride of your pupils. That’s how Lulu described herself before making the decision for her team. the technician chose Nathalia Araújo and praised Jamie.

⭐ Twist for Jamily

The participant was surprised to see the ‘caught’ of Teló and IZA. Moved, she thanked the countryman for his affection and chose the IZA Team.

13 of 16 Jamily Diwlay is surprised by the ‘caught’ on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Jamily Diwlay is surprised by the ‘caught’ on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

14 of 16 Ana Luiza Postingher during the Tira-Teima of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Ana Luiza Postingher during the Tira-Teima of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

The singer showed her big voice with “Every Breathe You Take”. Lulu Santos praised: “I loved your presentation”.

15 of 16 Wina sang “Careless Whisper” at Tira-Teima on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Wina sang “Careless Whisper” at Tira-Teima on ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

With attitude and a lot of rock ‘n’ roll, Wina made her own version of “Careless Whisper” and impressed the technicians. Brown commented, “She applies her voice with characteristics.”

⭐ Claudinha’s decision

16 of 16 Claudia Leitte during ‘The Voice Brasil’ Tira-teima — Photo: Globo Claudia Leitte during the Tira-teima of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

The technique spoke of the vocal potential of the two and saved Wina, who continues in the competition. “Your voice is amazing, you happen and I’m waiting for more. I know you have more,” said the coach.

⭐ Turnaround for Ana Luiza

Ana Luiza was thrilled with the ‘caught’ of Lulu Santos, who said: “You sing wonderfully, I want you on my team. You’re already on my team.”

‘The Voice Brasil’ pays homage to Marilia Mendonça at the beginning of a new phase of the reality