Survey: 80% of Brazilians are concerned about access to health

For 81% of Brazilians, the covid-19 pandemic crisis has increased fear of access to medical treatment and, consequently, concern about access to health care. Among those with less purchasing power, with incomes of up to five minimum wages, concern has increased a lot. This is shown in a survey commissioned by the National Association of Benefit Administrators (Anab) to the Bateiah Strategy and Reputation Institute – the Anab Health Plan Survey.

The document outlines an overview of health plans in the country and brings the profile of their beneficiaries. To collect the data, the entities made contact with more than 1,000 users aged 16 and over, with samples in capitals, metropolitan regions and inland cities. They also considered factors such as gender, age, education, family income and occupation.

When looking at gender data, 52.5% of women felt that concern about their health had increased a lot with the pandemic. Among older people, 54% of those aged 50 and over indicated that their concern had greatly increased.

In relation to family income, the highest percentage of discomfort is among those earning 2 to 5 minimum wages (84.1%). Among Brazilians who earn up to 2 salaries, 50.3% indicated that their concern increased a lot.

Prevention of diseases

For the president of Anab, Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo, the study is a synthesis of the current situation in the country, and reflects the Brazilian view of health issues and disease prevention after the pandemic.

“Never has Brazilians been so concerned about their health as they are today. The pandemic has increased this care and economic instability is a threat to the maintenance of the plan, especially among beneficiaries with lower purchasing power. The market has responded with the launch of products at more attractive prices and even suggesting the portability of needs. It is essential that consumers are aware of their rights to make the best choices for their health, including financial ones.”

Own health plan

Consumers see the health plan as an achievement, as well as having a property, a vehicle, taking a trip or having investments, the research showed. The plan is the third biggest achievement of the Brazilian in 2021. In the age group over 50, the benefit is second only to home ownership in importance.

The lower the family income and the level of education, the greater the recognition of the plan. At least 18.7% of respondents who earn up to two minimum wages indicate the benefit as an achievement, just as 21.8% of respondents with secondary education also recognize it as such.

Regarding age, this perception is even greater among respondents aged 50 or over, who represent 25.5%. But it is in the portion of the retired population that the plan assumes a leading role and takes the lead in the ranking of Brazilian achievements, leaving their own home and car behind. At least 50.6% of retired respondents indicate the plan as an achievement.

“Administrators have noticed that the demand for health plans has increased. ANS’s own data [Agência Nacional de Saúde Suplementar] show that since the beginning of the pandemic, more than a million people have hired a new health plan, this is mainly due to the pandemic crisis that we are experiencing due to the new coronavirus. Due to the economic crisis, it is curious that, even if the consumer’s purchasing power is lower, he is not giving up having a health plan. This is a fact that the research itself reinforces, given the importance that the plan has for the interviewees, having occupied its third position in the wish list, technically tied with a car and moved to the first position of this ranking when it comes to services,” said Toledo.

According to the president of Anab., those who intend to leave the health plan due to the loss of purchasing power or even for being fired, the administrators have indicated the solution.

“Health administrators help these people even to exercise portability, that is, so that they can migrate or change plan or operator for a more attractive price, a lower price, without losing their care coverage needs and not having the need to comply more with the grace periods of your plan of origin.”

Plans and SUS

The health plan has a direct relationship with the beneficiary’s perception of security about their health, revealed the research. At least 69% said the benefit is a safeguard in cases of need, while for 31% it is a recurring need.

When they need to use the plan’s services, most beneficiaries resort to consultations with specialists (69%), followed by exams (13.3%) and emergency (8.7%).

The ANAB survey also found that even with a plan, 42% of beneficiaries use services from the Unified Health System (SUS). The vaccination service is the most mentioned among its use in the SUS, indicated by 49.3% of respondents. Demand is greater among the elderly and the population with less purchasing power.

In the beneficiaries’ perception, agility in service is the most important factor in a health plan, indicated by 24.2% of respondents. The authorization facility of

procedures appears in second place with 15.4%, followed by the medical network covered by the contract, with 14.4%. The top five also include services offered (11.1%) and a network of professionals (10.9%).

Cost benefit

The Anab study also analyzed the cost-benefit ratio of the health plan, from the point of view of customers. For 49.2% of respondents, the importance of having a health plan increased a lot with the pandemic, however, they are not receptive to possible increases.

Resistance is even greater among men, who represent 51.5% of those who recognize the importance of the plan but are not willing to pay more for it. Regarding age, the percentage is higher among respondents aged 40 to 49 years, which correspond to 56.1% of those who do not have additional values. Overall, only 20% of respondents are open to paying more for the health plan.

On the other hand, even with the possibility of negotiating prices with operators or changing the plan via portability of needs, 91.4% of respondents prefer to leave the benefit as it is and only 7.8% would make changes to reduce costs.

The survey was carried out between the 16th and 28th of September through telephone interviews with 1006 respondents in 420 municipalities across the country. According to the Bateiah Strategy and Reputation Institute, the margin of error is 3%.