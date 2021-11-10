Survey: 84% of women reassessed their lives and careers in the pandemic

The pandemic has made women re-evaluate their lives and careers. This is what a Pearson survey conducted in six countries points out to understand how the Covid-19 scenario in the world has affected women’s lives both in their careers and in their personal lives.

According to the survey, in Brazil, 84% of women said they are using this period as an opportunity to review their lives and, mainly, their careers.

Evaluating by age group, the results show that the number rises to 86% among Brazilians of the so-called Generation Z (between 14 and 24 years old), 84% for Millennials (25 to 40 years old), 79% for Generation X ( 40 to 60 years) and 89% for Baby Boomers (born between the 60s and 70s).

When asked what they intend to do, women from different generations and countries responded that they plan to take the necessary steps to start their own businesses as early as 2022.

In Brazil, they also showed this perception, with 30% among Generation Z women, 33% for Millennials, 37% for Generation X and 41% for Baby Boomers.

Also according to Pearson, 87% of respondents believe they have fewer opportunities than men in the job market. And more than 90% believe that financial problems put women in domestic violence during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

In all, 1,000 women aged 18 and over were heard. Online interviews took place between August and September 2021.