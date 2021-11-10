SUV updates look and gain 4 hybrid options; prices

Volvo starts selling the new XC60 in Brazil, which brings restyled and new equipment. There are four versions, all T8 Recharge, with a hybrid set of 407 hp (412 hp).

The entry, Inscription Expression, replaces Momentum and is priced at R$ 399,950. The line continues with the Inscription (R$ 429,950) and those with sports appeal R-Design and Polestar, priced at R$ 439,950 and R$ 466,950, respectively.

Visually, they change bumpers, wheels and grille, a change that can be more or less noticeable depending on the version. The Inscription Expression, for example, comes with a chrome front grille, which Momentum didn’t have.

Versions with sports appeal have more apparent change at the front, as the new bumper is more aggressive. Among the highlights are the larger air vents.

At the rear, the bumper fails to bring the apparent air outlet. The car also brings new color options, in different shades of blue, gray and silver.

cabin and technology

Inside, there are changes that keep the XC60 in line with the brand’s main launch this year, the 100% electric XC40. The car comes with a smartphone charger by induction.

Inscription, R-Design and Polestar now come with a 360 camera – before, the car only had the rear. Another highlight is the system that purifies the air in the cabin. The controls for lights and sunroof are now touch sensitive.

The Sensus operating system was replaced by Google’s. The 9″ vertical screen media center interface is new. The driver can load all his settings in the car by logging in from his Google account.

Native GPS becomes Google Maps – Waze is scheduled for next year. The map is now displayed on the entire screen, as well as in the center of the virtual instrument panel. Updates are now automatic, made by Google, like on a smartphone.

The panel, with a 12.3″ screen, has a new interface and two display modes. The “Navi displays the map and the “Calm” other information.

Other highlights of the new XC60 are driving assistance systems. “Ready to Drive” is for congestion situations. It notifies the driver when traffic starts to flow.

“Emergency Stop Assist” works when the Pilot Assist, the semi-autonomous driving system, is activated. If you notice that the driver has lost consciousness (because he had a sudden illness, for example), he will slow down, turn on the warning lights and park the car automatically.

On-board internet, provided by Claro, is free for four years.

mechanics

The car’s mechanics haven’t changed. The combustion engine is a 2.0 turbo four-cylinder. Combined with the electric, it delivers a torque of 65.3 mkgf.

The exchange is automatic with eight gears and the traction, 4×4 on demand. The 11.6 kWh battery takes three hours to charge. Depending on the driving mode, it offers a range of 40 km.