SUV Volvo XC60 renews its look, has internet on board and Google’s system

THE Volvo presented the 2022 line of the XC60 Recharge. The best-selling car in the history of swedish manufacturer, with almost 2 million licensed units worldwide, arrives renewed, with more equipment and a repositioning of versions. The engine does not change. Thus continues the T8 Recharge hybrid system, which combines an electric motor and a 2.0 turbo to deliver 407 hp of power and 65.2 mkgf of torque.

Prices start from R$ 399,950 in the Inscription Expression version that replaces Momentum. Next, come the inscription (BRL 429,950), to R-Design (BRL 439,950) and the Polestar Engineered (R$ 466,950), which changes suspensions, chassis and has brake calipers painted yellow, in addition to 22-inch wheels.

Volvo/Disclosure

Aesthetics have changed little in the 2022 lineup of the XC60. Basically, bumpers, wheel designs and front grille have been changed on all versions. On the more expensive ones (R-Design and Polestar Engineered), the new bumpers stand out. Incidentally, the SUV now has a rear bumper with hidden exhaust vents, as well as four new colors in the catalogue.

From the door in, the same look. Who changes, however, is the technology. Now, the model inherits the Android system, already available on XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.

Volvo/Disclosure

Digital services, such as access to Google’s applications and services – read Google Maps, Google Play, Google Assistant, among others – and on-board internet (free for four years) are among the new features. In this way, the system update becomes automatic. No going to a dealership to do the feat.

Volvo/Disclosure

The instrument panel (screen 12.3″), at first, has new interface and two display modes. Now, it also has smartphone charger by induction and 360-degree camera. In addition, the new XC60, just like its brother bigger XC90, it has air conditioning that purifies the air in the cabin, and no physical button to open the roof and turn on the interior lights, everything works by touch sensor.