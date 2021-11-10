Taison confesses to his disappointment and a period without talking to Giuliano after being chosen by Corinthians

Giuliano was announced as a Corinthians reinforcement in July of this year. At the time, Internacional’s fans were scolded by the midfielder, as they still had hopes of a comeback. Not only were the fans disappointed, but also Taison, a player for the team from Rio Grande do Sul, who revealed a sincere feeling of resentment towards his former teammate and friend.

“I talked to him and said: ‘I’m upset with you, very upset. I’m not going to take this for life, because after we stop you’ll be the first to call me. We’ll see each other, let’s hug’. At first I was very upset with him, but it’s over,” he told in an interview with the channel Giant’s Voices.

Taison returned to Brazilian football before Giuliano, in April. Even after looking for the Beira-Rio team and the influence of the duo’s friendship, the midfielder chose Corinthians to be his new club. When the announcement was made, Taison even made some posts on his social networks with hints. Months later, Timão visited Internacional for a game and the meeting was reported in the same interview.

“I had contact with him, I know he is a quality player who could help Inter a lot. I know some fans didn’t want him back. I was very upset with him, I didn’t talk to him for a while. He came to greet me in the game against Corinthians and I was a little sad“Taison said.

The two played together for Internacional from 2009 to 2010 and were part of the club’s Libertadores title. At the time, still at the beginning of their careers, both developed a friendly relationship that remained even when they were sold to Ukrainian football. At the moment, Giuliano has already scored two goals in 16 games for Timão.

