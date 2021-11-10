Taison stops for at least 10 days at Inter; wing of the base becomes an option for the game against Juventude | International

Inter released on Tuesday night the list of related items for Wednesday’s game against Juventude. Coach Diego Aguirre will have three holders outside the trip to Caxias do Sul, all in the medical department. Taison, with dislocation of the right shoulder, between them. Left-back Thauan Lara is new.

The shirt 10, according to information from the Inter press office, will be absent for the next 10 days due to the injury.

In the case of Moisés, the left-back will have a few days of physical work scheduled after losing the entire last week in treatment to play at Gre-Nal. Daniel continues to recover from a cracked rib.

1 of 1 Taison training at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter Taison training at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter

With the absence of Moses, Diego Aguirre called the young Thauan Lara for the trip to Caxias. Incumbent on the under-20 team, even at just 17 years old, the left-back is appointed internally at the club as the future owner of the position in the professional team.

Caio Vidal is also reconnected after being out of the group of players called to the concentration on the eve of Gre-Nal.

Colorado faces Juventude this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. Diego Aguirre’s team is in seventh place with 44 points, while Jair Ventura’s team is in 18th, with just 30.