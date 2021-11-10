TCU determines that Lava Jato members return money used in the task force

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) determined that Lava Jato attorneys return amounts received in daily fees, gratuities and tickets issued for trips during the period dedicated to the task force.

The target is for former members of the operation, such as the then coordinator in Curitiba, Deltan Dallagnol, and the former attorney general of the Republic, Rodrigo Janot, who authorized the creation of the task force. Attorneys General and Secretaries General who authorized payments will also be held liable for damages. Everyone will be called to present justifications.

If convicted, those named in the case may become ineligible. TCU manifests itself in the face of the movement of former members of Lava Jato towards the same path taken by Sergio Moro, of entering politics. This is the case of prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol.

Minister Bruno Dantas of the TCU, responsible for the decision, understood that there was damage to the treasury caused by an “illegitimate and uneconomical management act”. In the minister’s understanding, the model adopted for the Lava Jato task force involved the “constant and repeated payment of daily rates and tickets.” Instead, prosecutors interested in participating in investigations could have been removed from their posts.

“This model made possible an industry for the payment of daily rates and tickets to certain hand-picked attorneys, which is absolutely incompatible with the rules governing the Brazilian public service”, says an excerpt of the decision.

According to him, the task force model was deliberately adopted as a rule when it comes to a practice designed to be “exceptional and limited in time and space precisely because it is too onerous to public coffers”.

According to Dantas, there was no adequate basis for the choice of expenditures carried out through the task force model, as alternatives were not considered. As a result, the principle of “economy” was violated: the model chosen for the expenses ended up being more onerous after the technical analysis of the expenses.

“From the perspective of motivation and reasoning for the choice of the task force management model, I see that there was a lack of studies that evaluated other alternatives and technically demonstrated that this management model was the one that best served the public interest, when considering both the purpose that was intended to be achieved with the high expenditure of resources involved”, concluded Dantas.

The minister also identified “an offense to the principle of impersonality”. According to him, the option was for the expense that would be “more beneficial and profitable to the participants” and there was no definition of “technical criteria” for choosing the attorneys who would integrate the operation’s task force.

The minister cites attorneys Diogo Castor de Mattos, Carlos Fernando do Santos Lima and Orlando Martello Júnior, who were part of the Lava Jato in Curitiba and who would have benefited from the payment of travel and daily rates. According to Dantas, the numbers involved in the displacement and daily rates of these members of the Public Ministry “pop up to the eye”.

“Examining the information, we found cases such as that of the Attorney of the Republic Diogo Castor de Mattos, who received R$387,000 in daily fees to work at the Lava-Jato from 2014 to 2019 in Curitiba, even though he resided in that capital at the time of the force’s work. task”, said the minister in one of the examples mentioned.

To calculate the amount that must be returned, the minister determined that the court’s technical area determine the difference between the costs of daily and travel expenses and the expenses that would have been incurred if only the removal of interested parties had been carried out to act on the task force of the Car wash.

The case originated in representations made by the Public Ministry of Accounts and by parliamentarians. They asked the TCU to analyze alleged administrative irregularities committed by the task force of Lava-Jato, a group that was extinguished by the Attorney General’s Office. In the argument of the MP de Contas, the model was not the most beneficial to society and also generated additional income for members, favoring attorneys.

Other side

Wanted, Deltan Dallagnol and former members of the Lava Jato task force in Curitiba stated that the daily rates and airline tickets were authorized “according to legal and normative parameters, during the administration of three different attorneys general of the Republic.” According to them, during this period, “the internal audit or the administrative authorities of the MPF never pointed out any illegality in its funding”.

In a note, they also said that, despite the legal authorization for payments, they “agreed to the payment limitation, from April 2015, to ten monthly nights, and from May 2016, to eight monthly nights” .

“The option for daily rates also resulted in savings with the allowance, which would be due in case of changes in the legal address”.

They also questioned the fact that the court’s technical area had manifested itself in favor of shelving the representation as it understood that the representation of the MP for Accounts “did not meet the admissibility requirements”.

According to the prosecutors, the costs of setting up a task force “are largely justified by the results achieved”. They cite the return of more than R$ 5 billion to the Brazilian public coffers, “as well as the contractual commitment to return another R$ 10 billion, an unprecedented result in Brazilian investigations”.

“Finally, it should be added that prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol was not mentioned in the part of the order that analyzes the facts and that he worked exclusively in the core area of ​​the Federal Public Ministry’s activity in the Lava Jato operation. As it does not have any administrative power or competence, it did not act in the request or concession of daily allowances from the other attorneys, made directly by them to the competent administrative heads”, the note concludes.