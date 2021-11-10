TCU investigates daily rates paid to Lava Jato attorneys, who may have to return amounts | Policy

Minister Bruno Dantas, from the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), identified irregularities in the payment of daily rates and airline tickets to attorneys on the Operation Lava Jato task force, in Curitiba, and determined the investigation of the damage and identification of those responsible.

Prosecutors may be required to return the money to public coffers. They can also be fined and barred from assuming a role in public administration for up to eight years.

The decision is from last Tuesday (9). The process was opened at the request of parliamentarians and the Public Ministry with the TCU. The determination of the damage and those responsible will be made by the technical area of ​​the Court

According to the records, five attorneys from the Lava-Jato task force received daily rates and tickets to work in Curitiba, as they were assigned to other states. The records cite BRL 2.557 million in daily rates and paid tickets for five attorneys between 2014 and 2021.

The Public Ministry together with the TCU and the minister Bruno Dantas concluded that there would be more economical options for the public coffers, such as the transfer of attorneys to Curitiba. Therefore, according to them, the damage caused to public coffers was clear.

“It is not believable that it would be impossible to promote measures more adhering to the principle of economy in the choice of the task force model. There is no indication that it would have been impracticable to adopt limiting rules for the payment of daily rates and tickets, such as those used by the Council National Court of Justice (CNJ), for example; or promote temporary removals, upon payment of expenses; or even hold a removal contest for prosecutors who were specialists in the subject matter of the Lava-Jato”, wrote Dantas.

Dallagnol says the expense was cool

In a statement, the office of former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol, who was coordinator of Lava Jato in Curitiba, stated that daily rates and air tickets were authorized in accordance with legal parameters.

“The attorneys of the Republic who were part of the Lava Jato task force in Curitiba clarify that the daily rates and air tickets referred to were authorized in accordance with legal and normative parameters, during the term of three different attorneys general of the Republic. throughout this period, the internal audit or the administrative authorities of the MPF never pointed out any illegality in its funding”, he says, in a note.

In addition, according to Dallagnol’s advisors, payment was limited, from April 2015, to ten monthly nights, and from May 2016, to eight monthly nights. “The option for daily rates also resulted in savings with the allowance, which would be due in case of changes in the legal address”, he explains.

Finally, the press office affirms that Dallagnol “was not mentioned in the part of the order that analyzes the facts and that he worked exclusively in the core area of ​​the Federal Public Ministry’s activity in the Lava Jato operation”. “Since it does not have any administrative power or competence, it did not act in the request or concession of daily allowances from the other attorneys, made directly by them to the competent administrative heads.”

In the case file, the MP with the TCU said that the “option adopted – regardless of the purpose of the Lava Jato operation and the results achieved with the leniency agreements – did not represent the lowest possible cost for Brazilian society, while it resulted in an interesting ” extra income” in favor of the beneficiaries, along with the high values ​​of the perceived daily rates”.

The records mention R$ 2.557 million in daily and paid tickets for five attorneys. According to the records, one of them received the amounts even though he lived in Curitiba at the time of the task force’s work, while another was married to a prosecutor residing in Curitiba.

“The model now challenged involved the choice of attorneys and the repeated and unlimited payment of daily rates and tickets to those who, perhaps, did not reside in Curitiba. This model made possible an industry of payment of daily rates and tickets to certain hand-picked attorneys, which it is absolutely incompatible with the rules that discipline the Brazilian public service”, says Dantas in the dispatch.

Dantas determined the investigation of the damage caused to the public coffers and the identification of the agents responsible for the irregular acts, as well as those who improperly benefited from the amounts.

The minister also determined that the prosecutors who proposed the task force model adopted at Lava-Jato should be heard, especially the coordinator at the time, Deltan Dallagnol; the Attorney General who authorized the constitution of the task force (at the time, Rodrigo Janot); and the Attorneys General and Secretaries General who authorized the payments.

In the case of former Attorney General Rodrigo Janot and former Attorney Deltan Dallagnol, they can be jointly condemned, as they were responsible for the model of the operation.