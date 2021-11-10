TCU sends Car Wash attorneys to return daily rates and can make Dallagnol and Janot ineligible

BRASÍLIA – The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) determined that prosecutors for Operation Lava-Jato should return expenses considered irregular with daily rates and tickets. The Court considered that the task force model, in which daily payments were made for the professionals to remain in Curitiba, caused damage to the public coffers. The action could make prosecutors ineligible.

The decision was prompted by a request by the assistant attorney general of the Federal Court of Accounts with the Public Ministry, Lucas Furtado. Based on a survey by Veja magazine, Furtado questioned the payment of R$ 5.7 million in daily rates and tickets in 7 years of operation. Of this sum, R$ 3 million were paid to only five attorneys, as if they were temporarily in Curitiba.

The target is the expenses with per diems and tickets of attorneys Antonio Carlos Welter, Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima, Diogo Castor de Mattos, Januário Paludo and Orlando Martello Junior. Former Attorney General Rodrigo Janot and Deltan Dallagnol, coordinator of the task force, could be sentenced to reimburse the expenses jointly, as they are responsible for the model of the operation.

The exact amount to be reimbursed will be determined by the TCU technical area based on the difference in the amounts that would have been spent if these professionals had been transferred to Curitiba during the work of Operation Car Wash, without being entitled to daily rates and tickets, such as occurred.

Minister Bruno Dantas ordered the “accuracy of the exact damage and the identification of the agents responsible for the irregular acts, as well as those who benefited improperly”. The prosecutors can also present a defense of the expenses, but if the expenses are disapproved by the TCU, they may be considered ineligible by the Electoral Court for the next eight years.





The Clean Record Law determines that “those who have their accounts for the exercise of public office or functions rejected for irremediable irregularity” are rendered ineligible for eight years from the date of the decision. Both Dallagnol and Janot are studying a candidacy in the next elections.

“The chance to give the appearance of legality to an uneconomic, immoral, improbable, harmful to public coffers and, for all that, manifestly irregular practice was envisioned in a model that should be applied to occasional and exceptional situations”, wrote Bruno Dantas about the Operation Car Wash spending model.

In the decision, Dantas criticizes the argument that the Car Wash model would have been beneficial to society even with costly expenses. “This is a utilitarian argument that is at once dishonest both with the institution and with the taxpayer, who bears the cost of the administrative machine”, he wrote.

“This, by the way, is the typical argument that would serve to justify even the hypothetical private appropriation of billionaire amounts recovered in the midst of an operation to fight corruption, whether for allocation in the coffers of a friendly NGO, or for payment of advertising campaigns, whether for the remuneration of lectures by public agents raised to the category of ‘pop stars’ and in the future, perhaps, candidates for elective positions”, continues the decision.

Before the final decision at the TCU plenary, the prosecutors who proposed the model will now be called to “present justifications or collect the damages”: the Attorney General who authorized the constitution of the task force (Janot) and “the Prosecutors -Generals and General Secretaries who authorized the payments related to per diems and tickets in the chosen task force model”.

In a note, the prosecutors deny irregularities. “The attorneys of the Republic who were part of the Lava Jato task force in Curitiba clarify that the daily rates and air tickets referred to were authorized in accordance with legal and normative parameters, during the term of three different attorneys general of the Republic. throughout this period, the internal audit or the administrative authorities of the MPF never pointed out any illegality in its funding”, they state.

The prosecutors also say that they agreed to limit the payment, from April 2015, to 10 monthly nights, and from May 2016, to 8 monthly nights. “The option for daily rates also resulted in savings with the allowance, which would be due in case of changes in the legal address.”

“Given the consistency of the manifestations of the technical area of ​​the TCU, which carefully analyzed the facts and recommended the shelving of the case due to the absence of irregularities, it is perplexing to insist on the continuity of the procedure”, the note also says.