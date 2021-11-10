Tension on the Belarus-Polish border with thousands of immigrants at the gates of the EU

Watch: video shows hundreds of immigrants on the Polish border

Poland has warned of a possible “armed” escalation of its border with Belarus, fearing its neighbor could try to provoke an incident with hundreds of migrants seeking to enter the European Union.

Extra troops were sent in after desperate crowds tried to cut a barbed wire fence at the border.

Poland, the European Union and NATO say Belarus is orchestrating the problem, a claim denied by its contested leader.

Poland says it is closing a major border crossing at Kuznica.