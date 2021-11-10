Tension on the Belarus-Polish border with thousands of immigrants at the gates of the EU

4 hours ago

Poland has warned of a possible “armed” escalation of its border with Belarus, fearing its neighbor could try to provoke an incident with hundreds of migrants seeking to enter the European Union.

Extra troops were sent in after desperate crowds tried to cut a barbed wire fence at the border.

Poland, the European Union and NATO say Belarus is orchestrating the problem, a claim denied by its contested leader.

Poland says it is closing a major border crossing at Kuznica.

About 4,000 people are trapped in the migrant crisis on Poland’s eastern border, according to officials in Warsaw. Night temperatures at the border have dropped below freezing and several people have died in recent weeks.

EU and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have seen an increase in the number of people who have tried to enter their countries illegally from Belarus in recent months. Many are young men, but there are also women and children, mainly from the Middle East and Asia.

Activists say they are being used as pawns in a political game between Belarus, a non-EU country led by authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, and its neighbors. EU officials complain of an ongoing hybrid attack by Belarus.

A spokeswoman for the UN refugee agency, Shabia Mantoo, said she was deeply concerned about the latest scenes: “Using refugees, asylum seekers and migrants to achieve political ends is unacceptable and must be stopped.”

Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters that at some point they expected “an escalation … which will be of an armed nature”.

Polish TV said that many of the migrants gathered near Kuznica were accompanied by individuals armed with dogs.

The head of Poland’s national security department, Stanislaw Zaryn, said the migrants were under the control of Belarusian armed units. “Belarus wants to cause a big incident, preferably with gunfire and casualties,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk.

Belarus’ defense ministry has said the Polish statements are unfounded, as well as accusing Warsaw of violating agreements by moving thousands of soldiers to the border.

Meanwhile, Russia praised its Belarusian ally’s “responsible” treatment of the border issue and said it was following the situation closely.

The EU accuses the Belarus leader of provoking the influx in retaliation for the bloc’s sanctions.

The measures came after Lukashenko’s crackdown on mass protests, the widely discredited 2020 presidential election and the arrest of a dissident journalist aboard a Ryanair flight that was forced to land in Minsk, Belarus’ capital.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will consider sanctions to include “third-country airlines” involved in transporting immigrants to Belarus.

Lukashenko accused border guards in countries neighboring the EU of being violent towards immigrants. Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov said immigrants arrived in Belarus legally and, “as a hospitable country, we are always ready to accept everyone.”

Germany on Tuesday (9/11) called on the EU to “take action” to help Poland secure its borders.

Lithuania has also transferred troops to its border with Belarus to prepare for a possible influx of migrants.

The BBC’s Paul Adams spoke with Barwa Nusreddine Ahmed, the brother of an Iraqi immigrant who was on the Polish border with his wife and three children. They arrived in Minsk, capital of Belarus, in October.

With little to eat or drink, people stranded at the border were suffering, Ahmed said.

He said the move made on Monday (8/11) to the border post was planned on social media by the immigrants themselves, but suggested that Belarus is putting pressure on them.

“People know they are being used ​​(by Lukashenko), but they have no future,” Ahmed said.

Tensions heightened on Monday (8/11), when videos posted on social media showed a large block of people, including women and children, walking towards the Polish border in Belarus.

Other videos showed large numbers of immigrants being escorted by armed men dressed in khaki.

In other images shared on social media, crowds of immigrants can be seen trying to cut through a barbed wire fence at the border, but being prevented from passing by Polish border guards.

The Belarusian border guard agency previously told state media that “refugees” were heading to the EU “where they wish to ask for protection”.