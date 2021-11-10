Teresa Santos, 23 years old, from Ceará, wins the Miss Universe Brazil 2021

Teresa Santos from Ceará (featured photo), 23 years old, won the Miss Universe Brazil 2021 and will represent the country at the Miss Universe in December, in Israel. Second place in the contest went to Gabriela Lacerda, 19, from Piauí. Carol Valença, 27, from Sergipe, won third place.

The result was released during the broadcast of the event on Tuesday night (9/11). The final was recorded last weekend aboard the Vumbora pro Mar cruise.

Businesswoman, model and psychology student, Teresa won the contest along with two other candidates from the Northeast

Teresa is a psychology student, model and businesswoman in the semi-jewels business. She will represent Brazil at Miss Universe on December 12th. The contest takes place in Eilat, Israel, and the confinement should start this month, giving the Brazilian only a few weeks to prepare.

Created in the municipality of Maranguape, the new Miss Universe Brazil was born in Fortaleza. Teresa participated in the Miss Universe Brazil for the second time. The first was in 2018. At the time, it was in 3rd place.