Teresa Santos, from Cear, elected Miss Brazil 2021 – Famous

Teresa Santos, from Cear, elected Miss Brazil 2021

Teresa Santos, from Cear, elected Miss Brazil 2021 (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

On board a ship that transited between the coasts of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the new

Miss Universe Brazil 2021

was known by the public this Tuesday night (10/09).

Teresa Santos

, representative of

supper

, was chosen as the most beautiful woman in the

Brazil

and will represent the country in

Miss Universe 2021

in the month of december in

Eilat

, in

Israel

.

Due to the security protocols against the

Covid-19

, the announcement was revealed through a live, the final was recorded last weekend.

Beside

Teresa

, 23 years old,

Gabriela Lacerda

, of 19, of the

tweet

, and

Carol Valena

, 27, of

Sergipe

, finished in 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.

Isadora myrtle

, in

Minas Gerais

was in the top 10 of the competition.

Teresa Santos

, natural from

strength

, but raised in the municipality of

Maranguape

and with reasons in

Bahia

, from Ceará


participate in the

Miss Brazil

for the second time. the first was in

2018

, when it ranked 3rd.

THE

Miss Brazil 2021

revealed in an interview

TV Green Seas

, that this year she felt more prepared for the competition.

“I feel that nature has taught me a lot about serenity, about strength, resilience, simplicity, values ​​that my family has always taught me throughout my life. I have a lot to teach with my profession, since I am a psychology student. that at the moment we live, it is very important for people to listen to others more and be more empathic”.

Teresa Santos

Competition steps

Teresa Santos

disputed the title of

Miss Universe Brazil

after advancing in the online stage of the contest, with direct public voting; and in the state stage, defined by an expert jury.

The last stage of the dispute began on October 29, bringing together the 27 representatives from all states, in addition to the

Federal District

embarked on a deep sea cruise on the ship

MSC Precious

, where the winner’s coronation ceremony was held. After several competitions – such as a swimsuit and a gala parade.

the presenter

Chris Barth

, announced the top 15, the representatives of

Holy Spirit

,

Minas Gerais

,

Roraima

,

Santa Catarina

,

Tocantins

,

Rio Grande do Sul

,

Bahia

,

Federal District

,

Pernambuco

,

Rio de Janeiro

,

So Paulo

,

supper

,

tweet

,

Sergipe

and

Amazons

.

Afterwards, the public got to know the 10 candidates who followed in the beauty contest. The missions of

So Paulo

,

Amazons

,

supper

,

tweet

,

Sergipe

,

Holy Spirit

,

Minas Gerais

,

Roraima

,

Santa Catarina

and

Tocantins

.

Then, the presenter released the five finalists:

Bianca Lopes

, in

So Paulo

,

Rebeca Portilho

, of

Amazons

,

Gabriela Lacerda

, of

tweet

,

Teresa Santos

, of

supper

, and

Carol Valena

, in

Sergipe

.

Polmica

This year, it was not possible to follow the traditional moment when the current mission passes the track to its successor.

elected

Miss Brazil 2020

,

Julia Range

revealed in a post on his profile on

Instagram

, which was uninvited for the final of the contest.

The actress and presenter said that she was formally invited by the group, but that a few days ago she received an email informing her that her presence had been waived.

Julia

she claims not to know the reasons why she was uninvited, however, she says she respects the decision of the directors.

Check out the full outburst below: