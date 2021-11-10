Teresa Santos, from Cear, elected Miss Brazil 2021 – Famous

Teresa Santos, from Cear, elected Miss Brazil 2021 (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

On board a ship that transited between the coasts of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the new



Miss Universe Brazil 2021



was known by the public this Tuesday night (10/09).

Teresa Santos



, representative of



supper



, was chosen as the most beautiful woman in the



Brazil



and will represent the country in



Miss Universe 2021



in the month of december in



Eilat



, in



Israel



.

Due to the security protocols against the



Covid-19



, the announcement was revealed through a live, the final was recorded last weekend.

Beside



Teresa



, 23 years old,



Gabriela Lacerda



, of 19, of the



tweet



, and



Carol Valena



, 27, of



Sergipe



, finished in 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.



Isadora myrtle



, in



Minas Gerais



was in the top 10 of the competition.

Teresa Santos



, natural from



strength



, but raised in the municipality of



Maranguape



and with reasons in



Bahia



, from Ceará





participate in the



Miss Brazil



for the second time. the first was in



2018



, when it ranked 3rd.

THE



Miss Brazil 2021



revealed in an interview



TV Green Seas



, that this year she felt more prepared for the competition.

Competition steps



Teresa Santos



disputed the title of



Miss Universe Brazil



after advancing in the online stage of the contest, with direct public voting; and in the state stage, defined by an expert jury.

The last stage of the dispute began on October 29, bringing together the 27 representatives from all states, in addition to the



Federal District



embarked on a deep sea cruise on the ship



MSC Precious



, where the winner’s coronation ceremony was held. After several competitions – such as a swimsuit and a gala parade.

the presenter



Chris Barth



, announced the top 15, the representatives of



Holy Spirit



,



Minas Gerais



,



Roraima



,



Santa Catarina



,



Tocantins



,



Rio Grande do Sul



,



Bahia



,



Federal District



,



Pernambuco



,



Rio de Janeiro



,



So Paulo



,



supper



,



tweet



,



Sergipe



and



Amazons



.

Afterwards, the public got to know the 10 candidates who followed in the beauty contest. The missions of



So Paulo



,



Amazons



,



supper



,



tweet



,



Sergipe



,



Holy Spirit



,



Minas Gerais



,



Roraima



,



Santa Catarina



and



Tocantins



.

Then, the presenter released the five finalists:



Bianca Lopes



, in



So Paulo



,



Rebeca Portilho



, of



Amazons



,



Gabriela Lacerda



, of



tweet



,



Teresa Santos



, of



supper



, and



Carol Valena



, in



Sergipe



.

Polmica



This year, it was not possible to follow the traditional moment when the current mission passes the track to its successor.

elected



Miss Brazil 2020



,



Julia Range



revealed in a post on his profile on



Instagram



, which was uninvited for the final of the contest.

The actress and presenter said that she was formally invited by the group, but that a few days ago she received an email informing her that her presence had been waived.

Julia



she claims not to know the reasons why she was uninvited, however, she says she respects the decision of the directors.

Check out the full outburst below: