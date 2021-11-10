Teresa Santos, from Cear, elected Miss Brazil 2021 – Famous

On board a ship that transited between the coasts of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the new
Miss Universe Brazil 2021
was known by the public this Tuesday night (10/09).
Teresa Santos
, representative of
supper
, was chosen as the most beautiful woman in the
Brazil
and will represent the country in
Miss Universe 2021
in the month of december in
Eilat
, in
Israel
.
Due to the security protocols against the
Covid-19
, the announcement was revealed through a live, the final was recorded last weekend.
Beside
Teresa
, 23 years old,
Gabriela Lacerda
, of 19, of the
tweet
, and
Carol Valena
, 27, of
Sergipe
, finished in 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.
Isadora myrtle
, in
Minas Gerais
was in the top 10 of the competition.
Teresa Santos
, natural from
strength
, but raised in the municipality of
Maranguape
and with reasons in
Bahia
, from Ceará
participate in the
Miss Brazil
for the second time. the first was in
2018
, when it ranked 3rd.
THE
Miss Brazil 2021
revealed in an interview
TV Green Seas
, that this year she felt more prepared for the competition.
“I feel that nature has taught me a lot about serenity, about strength, resilience, simplicity, values that my family has always taught me throughout my life. I have a lot to teach with my profession, since I am a psychology student. that at the moment we live, it is very important for people to listen to others more and be more empathic”.
Teresa Santos
Competition steps
Teresa Santos
disputed the title of
Miss Universe Brazil
after advancing in the online stage of the contest, with direct public voting; and in the state stage, defined by an expert jury.
The last stage of the dispute began on October 29, bringing together the 27 representatives from all states, in addition to the
Federal District
embarked on a deep sea cruise on the ship
MSC Precious
, where the winner’s coronation ceremony was held. After several competitions – such as a swimsuit and a gala parade.
the presenter
Chris Barth
, announced the top 15, the representatives of
Holy Spirit
,
Minas Gerais
,
Roraima
,
Santa Catarina
,
Tocantins
,
Rio Grande do Sul
,
Bahia
,
Federal District
,
Pernambuco
,
Rio de Janeiro
,
So Paulo
,
supper
,
tweet
,
Sergipe
and
Amazons
.
Afterwards, the public got to know the 10 candidates who followed in the beauty contest. The missions of
So Paulo
,
Amazons
,
supper
,
tweet
,
Sergipe
,
Holy Spirit
,
Minas Gerais
,
Roraima
,
Santa Catarina
and
Tocantins
.
Then, the presenter released the five finalists:
Bianca Lopes
, in
So Paulo
,
Rebeca Portilho
, of
Amazons
,
Gabriela Lacerda
, of
tweet
,
Teresa Santos
, of
supper
, and
Carol Valena
, in
Sergipe
.
Polmica
This year, it was not possible to follow the traditional moment when the current mission passes the track to its successor.
elected
Miss Brazil 2020
,
Julia Range
revealed in a post on his profile on
Instagram
, which was uninvited for the final of the contest.
The actress and presenter said that she was formally invited by the group, but that a few days ago she received an email informing her that her presence had been waived.
Julia
she claims not to know the reasons why she was uninvited, however, she says she respects the decision of the directors.
Check out the full outburst below: