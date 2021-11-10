Tesla loses $175 billion in market cap amid controversy | Companies

THE Tesla it lost nearly $175 billion in market value, heading for the biggest two-day drop in 14 months as the stock rally lost momentum amid a spate of negative news. The shares closed down 11.99% on Nasdaq, quoted at US$ 1,023.50.

The noise of adverse headlines hit the company after it Elon Musk polled on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric vehicle company. Then it turned out that your brother Kimbal sold some shares shortly before the vote.

There was also a Business Insider report on Michael Burry, the investor made famous by the movie “The Big Short”, saying that Musk might want to sell shares to cover your personal debts.

“Stocks are extremely valued from a long-term perspective, and investors are struggling with the valuation,” said Matt Portillo, an analyst at Tudor Pickering. He noted that the poll on Musk’s stock sale provided investors “an excuse to back off a bit”.

Despite the most recent drop, Tesla is still up 46% this year and holds over $1 trillion in market value, an important level that reached at the end of October. Most of these gains came after the company reported strong results and delivery numbers in the third quarter, significantly exceeding market expectations. The actions gained another boost when the car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. revealed that he has placed a large order for Tesla cars for his fleet.

Matthew Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., said the sale of Tesla shares was part of a normal and healthy downturn. He called it a “reaction to an overbought condition”.

The chip maker’s latest onslaught Nvidia Corp. in autonomous cars it could have added more pressure on Tesla, as the EV maker’s advantage over competitors in autonomous driving technology is often cited as a big reason behind its premium multiple.

“The announcement of Nvidia’s autonomous vehicle (AV) technology is a factor in today’s sale,” said Seth Goldstein, an analyst at Morningstar.

Even though Tesla currently has an AV lead, if Nvidia’s technology works well and “starts to show up in other automakers’ vehicles in model year 2024, then Tesla will face increasing competition.”