Tesla shares slump after Musk’s Twitter poll

The automaker Tesla passed this Tuesday (9) for the second consecutive day of fall in the price of shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. It closed the trading day with an 11.99% devaluation — the worst in 14 months.

The reason did not involve the performance of the company or its products and services, but rather a poll by the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, carried out on his personal Twitter profile. Last weekend, he asked fans what they thought of him selling 10% of his stake in the company.

The fall in Tesla shares over the past five days.Source: Yahoo! finance

According to the billionaire, the proposal was a way to be officially taxed by the government and to reduce suspicions about tax evasion raised by the US government. He also pointed out that he does not earn a salary at Tesla, as his fortune is mainly made up of shares in the company.

Bad (again)

On Monday (8), the shares have already dropped 5%. Even with the instability, Tesla still accumulates a market value of over US$ 1 trillion — a feat achieved in October 2021 as a result of a positive year, even with crises like the chip crisis and the covid-19 pandemic.

But Musk’s maneuver could have negative consequences in the future: according to Reuters, it can be questioned again by regulatory bodies about possible market manipulations from posts on the social network. Between 2018 and 2019, he was criticized several times for cryptic tweets that could add value to the company overnight — and he was punished on one of those occasions, leaving the automaker’s chairmanship of the board.

So far, what has sparked controversy in the case has been an action by Elon’s brother Kimbal Musk, who is one of Tesla’s board members. He sold a large amount of shares in the company on Friday (5), the day before the tweet that caused the shares to fall.