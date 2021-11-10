Tesla shares ‘tumble’ more than 10% after Musk talks about selling stake in the company | Technology

Tesla’s shares were down more than 10% on Tuesday (9) after Twitter users voted in favor of Elon Musk’s proposal to sell about 10% of its stake in the electric car maker.

Around 4:00 pm, the company shares retreated 11.30%.

Musk, the richest man in the world, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he would sell 10% of his stake in the company if users of the social network approved the proposal.

In the second, the shares had already retreated 4.8% as a repercussion to the comments of the owner of Tesla. In 2021, the company accumulates high of 41.66%.

As a reflection, Musk lost $15.1 billion, according to Bloomberg. In the year, however, the businessman accumulates an increase of US$ 154 billion in his fortune, estimated at $323 billion.

Voting for the sale of shares

The poll published by Musk on Twitter received more than 3.5 million votes and 57.9% of people voted “Yes” to the proposed sale of the shares.

Musk had previously said that he would have to exercise a large number of stock options over the next three months, which would generate a large tax collection. The sale of part of the shares could free up resources for paying taxes.

“I only own shares, so the only way to pay taxes in person is to sell shares,” Musk wrote along with his research. “I am prepared to accept either option.”

Musk owned about 170.5 million shares of Tesla as of June 30, and a 10% sale would equate to about $21 billion based on Friday’s closing price, according to Reuters calculations. Including the options, Musk owns 23% of the automaker’s shares.

Musk has already been fined for stock posts

Musk’s tweet once again raises questions about whether he is complying with a 2018 agreement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under which relevant tweets about the company must have legal approval before being posted.

The SEC, which declined to comment on the matter, concluded that Musk violated the deal in 2019, prompting the agency to tighten the deal.

The billionaire, known for his Twitter jokes and lively interactions with followers, was fined $20 million by the SEC for posting on the social network in 2018 that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share and that he already had secured funding for this. The SEC also asked him to step down as president of the company.

