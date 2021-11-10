The best cell phones up to R$3,000 to buy on Black Friday

The price of a high-end smartphone scares at launch, but after a few months a good part of them has a reduction in the amount charged and starts to be very worthwhile. And as these devices are designed to last a long time at high performance, they can be well worth buying even after more than a year. And it’s thinking about it that the Canaltech separated this list with the best cell phones up to R$3,000.

All models listed here will deliver excellent experience in all aspects: high power, incredible screen, great cameras and even battery life for at least one day of normal use. They are cell phones to work, play games, watch movies and take pictures for years to come.

This is a list that features models with 5G exclusively. After all, if you’re going to make such a big investment at the end of 2021, it’s good to be ready for the technological leap that the new generation of mobile broadband offers. In addition to the links to find the best current price for each model, you can also follow Canaltech Offers so you don’t miss any promotions.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G: excellent value for money

For those who want a top of the line and don’t prioritize screen

The “half-generation” version of Xiaomi’s premium line in 2020 has everything you’d expect from a high-end phone, with some justified cuts to deliver a lower price than the competition. The cell phone has a powerful processor with support for 5G, a high resolution camera and stereo sound system, but it has an LCD screen, a more affordable technology than the OLED, considered superior for being thinner and brighter (mainly).

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support for even better contrast. The platform is top of the line, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, which has an eight-core processor with a maximum speed of 2.84 GHz. This model has options of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage.

At the rear, it has a set with three cameras, the main one being 64 MP, a 13 MP ultra-wide and a 5 MP macro, while the selfies are handled by a 20 MP sensor. Finally, the device has 5,000 mAh of battery capacity, which supports charging up to 33 W.

This model was officially launched in Brazil in the option of 6 GB of RAM memory and is on sale on the brand’s website for R$ 6,200. But you can find importers who sell via the marketplace at large retailers for around R$ 2,800, despite having occasional promotions that make you even more affordable. However, remember: these are imported units that only have a 90-day shopkeeper warranty.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: plenty of power in a compact body

For those looking for a thin, light and powerful cell phone

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Image: Press Release/Xiaomi)

“Lighter than an Apple”, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has just 158 ​​grams and its light weight is the most striking feature. But, of course, it’s a phone that goes well beyond that, with a premium intermediate processor supporting 5G, bright OLED screen, good set of cameras and more than 4,000 mAh of battery, despite bringing a thickness of only 6.8 mm. And it also has IP53 certification, which prevents the entry of dust at a level that could affect the operation and water splashes.

This mid-range phone from Xiaomi has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), support for HDR10+ for even more striking contrast and 90 Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 778G platform in its interior includes a high-end processor eight cores with speeds of up to 2.4GHz, and the device has a choice of 6GB RAM with 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of internal space.

The rear camera array is triple, with a 64MP main, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP “telemacro” that get really close to subjects quite easily. The front camera of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE has 20 MP. The battery pack is 4,250 mAh, which might not seem like much by today’s standards, but it’s an impressive capacity for such a slim phone. Fast recharge support is 33W.

This model was also officially launched in Brazil, and costs R$4,000 on Xiaomi’s website. However, it is already possible to find in the range of R$ 3,000 with importers who sell via the marketplace, and the trend is for this value to drop a little more in the coming weeks. And there’s that usual reminder: when shopping with importers, you only have the 90-day merchant warranty (when you have one).

Motorola Edge 20: Thin, Light, and Great Specs

Suitable for anyone who wants a compact, powerful and 5G-ready cell phone

A little less light and thick, the Motorola Edge 20 is almost an American company’s version of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G — however, it’s good to remember that it was released before. The cell phone is 163 grams and 7 mm, that is, it weighs just 5 grams more and is only 0.2 mm fatter. And it brings the same Snapdragon 778G platform and also has an OLED screen. But there’s another downside: the battery is a little smaller, even though it’s not thinner.

Full specs include a 6.7-inch OLED screen with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), HDR10+ and 144 Hz refresh rate. The aforementioned Snapdragon 778G chipset includes an eight-core processor with speeds up to 2.4 GHz , and the Motorola Edge 20 still has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The camera suite has higher resolution than the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, with 108 MP on the main, 16 MP on the ultra-wide, which also takes macro shots, and 8 MP of telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The front camera is 32 MP, and completes all four sensors with more pixels than the Chinese rival. The battery has 4,000 mAh and supports up to 30 W recharge.

You can already find the Motorola Edge 20 below R$3,000 currently, and with a 12-month warranty with the manufacturer. Thus, it is considered one of the best cell phones up to R$3,000 to buy on Black Friday, including offers before and after the event itself.

Motorola Moto G100: the top-of-the-line Moto G

Suitable for those looking for a cell phone with advanced features

There is also a Motorola alternative to the Mi 10T. The Motorola Moto G100 is a little more advanced than its competitor, as it brings some extra features in addition to an updated platform. The Snapdragon 870 is a slightly improved version of the Snapdragon 865 that also supports 5G. In addition, the cell phone from the American company has a feature that turns it into a computer, a video game, or even a kind of TV box.

The Moto G100 specs include a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2520 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The Snapdragon 870 has an eight-core processor that can reach a maximum speed of 3.2 GHz, and Motorola also took great care in the amount of memory in its device, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The camera set is triple, with 108 MP main and a super-wide-angle and macro hybrid that makes really nice shots, plus a depth sensor. At the front, the dual set features a 16MP main and an 8MP ultra-wide. This cell phone still has a 5,000 mAh battery with a 20 W charge.

Motorola’s smartphone can be found for a little less than R$3,000 currently, but it has already cost close to R$2,600 between the months of August and September. This level could return at any time, but even at the current value it is already a very interesting option.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: S-Pen Makes a Difference

For those looking for a good cell phone to increase productivity

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has been on the market for over a year now, but it’s not hard to find it on sale. As it was a top-of-the-line cell phone when it was launched, we can still consider it an excellent option even after so long. And the best part: with a considerably lower price than when it arrived in Brazil.

The device features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen and uses Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), as well as support for HDR10+. It only owes the increased refresh rate. The Exynos 990 platform has an eight-core processor and reaches up to 2.73 GHz and, despite displeasing some Samsung fans, it is an excellent chipset. The amount of memory of the national model is 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage (no option to expand with external cards).

The photo set has a 12MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x hybrid zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the front is 10MP. Battery capacity is 4,300 mAh with support for charging up to 25W wired, and 15W wireless, in addition to 4.5W wireless reverse. The Galaxy Note 20 is still IP68 certified, desktop mode and comes with the S-Pen, Samsung’s pen to draw and perform tasks with greater precision.

Currently, the device is slightly above the price range recommended by the list, but there has been an increase in recent weeks that will likely revert to another fall soon. It reached less than R$3,000 at the end of October, an indication that it will return to this level during Black Friday.