The big 777X arrives in Dubai, on the longest flight ever made by the new Boeing model

The new Boeing 777X arrived at Dubai World Central airport at 2:02 pm (local time) this Tuesday, November 9th afternoon, just days away from its debut at the Dubai Airshow. The plane will be on static display and also on the air show flight program from next Sunday, November 14th.

The flight test aircraft, model 777-9, made a non-stop displacement of almost 15 hours from Boeing Field in Seattle, where one of Boeing’s jet manufacturing plants is located, to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

welcome @Boeing 777X to Dubai for the @DubaiAirshow. This is the first time 777X Attend an airshow. Looking forward to visit the aircraft during the show! Enjoy the beauty. pic.twitter.com/7CS6IPNpI4 — Sam Chui (@SamChuiPhotos) November 9, 2021

The flight to Dubai this Tuesday – Image: RadarBox

With this special mission to make the model’s first appearance at an international event, this was also the first and longest international flight to date for the 777X project, as it continues to pass its rigorous certification testing program.

Based on the best of the 777 and 787 Dreamliner families, the 777-9 will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 10% better fuel use, emissions and operating costs than the competition, according to Boeing.

The 777X family has a total of 351 orders and commitments from eight customers around the world, and the aircraft’s first delivery is scheduled for late 2023.

