“The economy minister chose dishonor” – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

In October 2021, the stock fund of Verde Asset (Verde AM Ações) recorded a drop of 12.39%, while the Ibovespa dropped 6.74% in the same period. In the management report, the house explains that the ‘sad month’ was negatively impacted by the possible abandonment of the spending ceiling, made official in the PEC dos Precatórios, which could bring disastrous consequences to the country.

“The expected economic recovery, which would be natural with the end of social restrictions caused by the pandemic, must be replaced by stagnation or recession”, says the manager. In this most nebulous environment, shares of solid companies, leaders in their respective sectors and with excellent management, stand out. “Our equity portfolio is focused on this profile. In addition to the companies mentioned above, our biggest investments are in Suzano, Vibra (former BR Distribuidora) and Localiza.”

The document also contained a long letter, signed by the famous manager of the Fundo Verde, CEO and CIO, Luis Stuhlberger, and by the chief economist of the house, Daniel Leichsenring, on the direction the government has been taking in relation to public accounts. Entitled ‘Aid, populism and the 10×0 fallacy’, the text states that economy minister Paulo Guedes “chose dishonor” by supporting spending above the fiscal limit.

“Invited to justify himself, the Minister opposed the Ceiling to Social Policy and suggested that the first is the antithesis of the second — a thesis beyond fallacious and that goes against common sense”, emphasizes Stuhlberger and Leichsenring, in the letter. “The ceiling is not an instrument that opposes social spending. On the contrary. The Ceiling forces Congress and the Executive to assess where it makes sense to spend more, ensuring that populist policies are not implemented on a large scale.”

Verde Asset sees populist measures as those taken to generate a momentary benefit, usually with an electoral objective, but which are unsustainable and will bring harm in the long run. An example brought up by specialists was the period of serious fiscal irresponsibility during the second government of Dilma Rousseff, which threw the country into the worst recession in 120 years, with a 7.2% drop in GDP between the 4th quarter of 2014 and the 4th quarter of 2016.

Now the Bolsonaro government would go in the same direction. With the dribble in the fiscal anchor, in favor of the creation of the new and temporary Auxílio Brasil (a replacement for Bolsa Família, which should only come into effect in 2022), the economy could enter a serious cycle of destruction: more inflation, less growth and more interest high, leading to the “need” for more public spending, which will lead to more inflation and so on.

“The correct solution to the structural problem of extreme poverty would have been to focus public spending in favor of Bolsa Família, but the government abandoned any proposal in this regard”, say economists at Verde. “Pressed by the “political wing”, the government decided to throw the Ceiling Amendment into the garbage can.”

Paulo Guedes’ agreement is also a factor of extreme concern. For Stuhlberger and Leichsenring, while the economic team lost important technical names in October, such as Bruno Funchal and Jeferson Bittencourt, secretaries of the Treasury and Budget and of the National Treasury, the political wing gained a new and important member: the economy minister himself.

Solutions

For Verde Asset, the correct solution to help the population face the increase in poverty and unemployment, would be to extend the emergency aid to next year – as long as it really had a defined deadline.

“If we spent R$50 billion more in 2022, as long as it was temporary and without changing the fiscal framework, it would be much less harmful. We would not throw away the fiscal institutions that cost us so much to build, we would keep the Ceiling, and we would avoid this general imbalance that we are witnessing now”, say the Verde specialists.

PEC of Precatório

Until 12:43 pm, the Ibovespa rose 1.18%, to 106,000 points, with investors eyeing the vote in the second round of the PEC dos Precatórios. The proposal changes the spending ceiling rule, which can now be corrected for the 12-month inflation recorded from January to December of each year. Currently, the total expenses for the previous year are corrected by the IPCA accumulated in the 12 months until June.

The ‘dribble’ opens up a fiscal space of more than R$90 billion to fund Brazil Aid. In addition, the proposal provides for the establishment of an annual limit for the payment of court orders and makes it possible to pay these debts in installments.

