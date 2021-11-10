The ‘horror’ experienced by a couple who sue at a fertilization clinic after giving birth to a child of strangers

by

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale

Credit, Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale say what happened to them was a “horror” that cannot be forgotten.

The couple from California, USA, went to a fertility clinic to undergo an in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure. But when their daughter was born in 2019, they realized she looked nothing like either of them.

They then decided to have a DNA test, and their fears were confirmed: they were not the baby’s parents.

They claim that there was an exchange of embryos in the fertilization process. They ended up finding the other couple who gave birth to their biological daughter—and together they all decided to switch children.