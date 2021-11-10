The ‘horror’ experienced by a couple who sue at a fertilization clinic after giving birth to a child of strangers

3 hours ago

Credit, Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale say what happened to them was a “horror” that cannot be forgotten.

The couple from California, USA, went to a fertility clinic to undergo an in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure. But when their daughter was born in 2019, they realized she looked nothing like either of them.

They then decided to have a DNA test, and their fears were confirmed: they were not the baby’s parents.

They claim that there was an exchange of embryos in the fertilization process. They ended up finding the other couple who gave birth to their biological daughter—and together they all decided to switch children.

Now, the Cardinales have decided to sue the California Reproductive Health Center (CCRH) as well as In VitroTech Labs, an embryology laboratory, for the alleged mistake.

“The horror of this situation cannot be underestimated,” they say in action.

The procedure

In vitro fertilization is a procedure in which a woman’s eggs are fertilized by a man’s sperm in a laboratory.

The embryo is then implanted into the woman’s uterus.

Credit, SPL Photo caption, The baby was conceived using an experimental technique of in vitro fertilization.

According to the lawsuit filed by the couple, they sought help at the fertility clinic in the summer of 2018.

The following year, in the delivery room, Cardinale expected “a fair-skinned girl” like her first child, but was surprised to see that the child had “much darker skin.”

“It was so shocking that Alexander actually took several steps behind the delivery table, leaning against the wall,” the lawsuit says.

They accuse the clinics of medical malpractice, negligence and fraudulent concealment.

None of the companies responded to the BBC’s requests for comment.

At a press conference on Monday (11/08), Daphna said that “the suffering and confusion of her family cannot be underestimated.”

“Our memories of childbirth will always be tarnished by the unhealthy reality that our biological child was given to someone else, and the baby I struggled to bring into this world was not mine,” he said.

Daphna considers that she was “stolen” of the possibility of giving birth to her own daughter.

Nearly two months after giving birth, the Cardinales took a DNA test that determined they were not biologically related to the baby.

The mother said that when she learned of the result she felt bad.

“The room got small, I felt dizzy and everything went numb.”

Credit, Science Photo Library Photo caption, Couples seeking this procedure often spend thousands of dollars on treatment.

CCRH helped them find the woman who received their daughter’s embryo—she had given birth a week apart.

The Cardinale’s biological daughter was about 4 months old when they met her.

After several meetings, the couples agreed to go through the formal baby exchange legal process, which took place in January 2020.

“Instead of breastfeeding my own daughter, I nursed and bonded with a child that I later found myself forced to give up,” Daphna said at the press conference.

She explained that the incident was more difficult for her other 7-year-old daughter, who had difficulty understanding the switch.

Daphna, who is a licensed therapist, and Alexander, a singer and songwriter, sought psychological treatment for the “symptoms of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder” they suffered, according to the lawsuit.

The lawyer representing the couple, Adam B Wolf, said the other family involved in the mess also plans to file a lawsuit but will remain anonymous.

In 2019, another California family discovered that their biological child was born in New York.

They sued the woman who gave birth, who supposedly wanted to keep the child. The judge later ruled in favor of the birth parents.