The newspaper says that Xavi had a strong conversation with the Barcelona team and disapproved of what he saw: ‘It can’t happen’

Xavi arrived at Barcelona and led his first training session with the squad this Tuesday (9), already making demands on the players

THE it was Xavi Hernández in charge of the Barcelona started this Tuesday (9). After his first interview, the coach led his first training, having his first contact with his players.

The former player was one of the first to arrive at the club’s training center and, as soon as he arrived, he made a point of talking to the athletes present to have his first contact. Remember that the main names of the team are with their selections on the FIFA date.

According to the newspaper Brand, Xavi was keen to emphasize that Barcelona should be a ‘reason of pride’ for the athletes, he said that they have to believe in themselves and pointed to the last game against the Celtic of Vigo as something that should not be repeated.

“Vigo cannot happen to you. You have to be always alert, you can’t go into the 3-0 range and they end up tying against you”, pointed the new commander.

He also talked about the rules they will have in the locker room, such as schedules, having meals together, such as breakfast and lunch, for better coexistence and the like.