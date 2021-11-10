The premiere of Um Lugar ao Sol reaches the worst audience in Globo’s history

Scheduled to resume unpublished productions after two years, Um Lugar ao Sol premiered on this Monday (8) night with numbers well below those desired by Globo’s management. The story of Lícia Manzo registered only 25.2 points in Greater São Paulo, between 21:27 and 23:01, according to data from Kantar Ibope.

The work carried out by Cauã Reymond, with this, has the title of worst rating in a first episode of a 9:00 pm telenovela. The second place belongs to the rerun of Império (2014-15), with 28.8 points, and the third, A Lei do Amor (2016-17), with only 30.6 points. Babilônia (2015), the least watched plot of the track in the channel’s history, scored 33 points in its first appearance, more than six years ago.

At Globo, the product with the highest audience was Jornal Nacional with 25.2 points. Verdades Secretas (2015), which is in rerun, scored 16.2 points, while the Hot Screen with the movie Creed 2, got 10.6 points going into the night.

A Place in the Sun does not turbine competitors

Although Globo’s debut was weak, it failed to make the competitors rise. Genesis, a new telenovela by Record, had practically no change in numbers and got 13.4 points. SBT, repeating Carinha de Anjo (2016-18), had an average of 6.6 points.

Globo hopes to soon surpass the mark of 30 points on average. But, it will face the end of the year festivities and a summer that promises to be rigorous around. The telenovela will have only 107 chapters and is scheduled to end in May, being succeeded by Pantanal.

