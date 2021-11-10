The singer’s mother thanks Maraisa’s post and declares herself

Ruth Moreira, Marília Mendonça’s mother, showed gratitude for the affection received by Maiara and Maraisa and declared herself to the singers. At the time, she responded to a publication that emphasized her strength.

In the original post, Maraisa shows all her respect for Ruth and praises the story of Marília’s mother. “Of all the women I’ve met in this life, you are, without a doubt, the strongest of them! Marília always told me her story and, even with a difficult childhood, you won!”, said an excerpt from the text. In the end, the singer guarantees: “Know that, here, you also have a daughter! I love you!”. Ruth then replied, “I love you girls.”

Image: Reproduction: Instagram

In the publication, Maraisa also talks about Ruth’s behavior since she received the news of Marília’s death. “Every word you said, from the first moment of the worst news of your life, I’m sure of it, is in my mind! You thanked God at every second, for the opportunity to be ‘Marília Mendonça’s mother’!” .

The singer also praises both Ruth and Marília. “Now, more than ever, I understand why my friend is so amazing and so brave. A strength for all of us… And that’s what you’ve been too, a strength even in the midst of sadness,” she says in another excerpt.