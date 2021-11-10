There is a mountain of wasted clothing in a Chilean desert

It is estimated that, annually, 39 thousand tons of parts will end up in this area of ​​South America. Unbelievable.

While some brands try to create a more sustainable industry, other labels insist on following the opposite path, accumulating stock that later ends up not being sold. The result of this unsustainable policy is open-air clothing bins — like the one in Chile’s famous Atacama Desert.

These garments are made in China and Southeast Asia, and later purchased by the port of Iquique, a region of Chile. The goal is to sell them in Europe and the United States, but what often happens is that the port of Iquique does not find enough buyers for the immeasurable amounts of clothing. Therefore, they are discarded.

The “Agence France-Presse” (“AFP”) explains that, annually, 59 thousand tons of clothes arrive at the port of Iquique. However, more than half of that quantity — 39 thousand tons — is not purchased and ends up being dumped in the Atacama Desert.

“These clothes come from all over the world”, a former port worker tells “AFP”. “What is not sold in Santiago [um dos principais compradores] goes to the free zone”. The same source describes that ocean of clothing as a “free zone”, as many people end up there picking up clothes for themselves and their children.

The pieces end up in the desert because municipal landfills do not accept them, due to their composition, which contains chemicals and are not biodegradable.

The fast fashion industry is, according to a 2019 UN report, “responsible for 20 percent of global water waste.” Between 2000 and 2014, the production of this industry doubled and corresponds to eight percent of the emission of greenhouse gases today.

Then click on the gallery to see unbelievable photographs of the ocean of clothes in the middle of the Chilean desert.