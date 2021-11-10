This country will no longer pay for hospitalizations for those who refused covid vaccine

In a radical move to encourage vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the government of Singapore will no longer pay for medical expenses for covid-19 patients “not vaccinated by choice”. The unprecedented measure will take effect from December 8th.

In the global ranking, Singapore has a high rate of vaccination against covid-19. In the country, 86% of the entire population is fully vaccinated, according to the Our World in Data platform. In comparison, the United Arab Emirates and Portugal have more than 87% of the population immunized and top the world list.

In Singapore, a person who rejects the vaccine and is admitted to covid-19 will have to pay the hospital bill alone (Image: Reproduction/Javier Matheu/Unsplash)

In this scenario, Singapore’s move to encourage citizens to immunize themselves should not affect so many people. On the other hand, “unvaccinated people constitute a considerable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care and contribute disproportionately to the drain on our health resources,” the government says.

When will covid admission costs start to be charged?

“Therefore, from December 8, 2021, patients with covid-19 who were not vaccinated by choice will be billed in hospital and Community Treatment Facility bills,” he says. Today, the government covers coronavirus-related costs for citizens, permanent residents and long-term visa holders. The exception is for the person who tests positive after traveling abroad.

In addition, “individuals partially vaccinated by December 31, 2021 will not be charged, so they have time to be fully vaccinated”, highlights the government. For these people, the term of non-payment will be extended, depending on the immunizing agent.

Finally, some groups will be left out of covid-19’s new medical cost billing. According to the Singapore government, “those who are ineligible for vaccination, ie children under the age of 12 or medically ineligible persons” will not need to pay medical expenses. In the case of children, vaccines are not yet available for the group.

Source: Government of Singapore, Straits Times and Our World in Data