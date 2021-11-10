Tiago worries after Valentina reveals betrayals

Valentina Francavilla, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), revealed that she had cheated on an ex-boyfriend in a conversation about relationships and family with Arcrebiano, Solange Gomes and Tiago Piquilo.

The ex-BBB was commenting on the responsibility in a relationship, when Valentina commented on her love past:

Can I tell you that when you do something wrong, you also reap? I met my other boyfriend, I cheated on him horrors. It was horrible because he was so cool. Today I am a separated and single mother. […] In a certain way, it did, it did something bad, take it, you’ll reap ahead. I think so. Valentina Francavilla

Tiago, who has had an affair with Ratinho’s former stage assistant in the past, asked: “What year did you live with him and did these betrayals? How long ago?”

“Not so long ago, I think I was around 30, 31,” replied Valentina. “It’s been 10 years?”, continued Tiago. “It was, more or less after I met you I started dating”, said the girl, and the singer then provoked her:

Well, what a relief then, otherwise I could have been that boy there. James Piquilo

Valentina continued talking to Tiago about her experience in abusive relationships, and then the pair returned to talking about family with Arcrebiano and Solange.