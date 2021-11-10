Tim Cook recommends Android smartphones for some iPhone users

It is hardly news that Apple is in the crosshairs of the European Union when it comes to regulating the company’s supposed monopoly on iOS. According to more recent information, the block must require the Cupertino company to allow the installation of apps from other stores on its operating system.
This practice is called “sideloading” and is currently completely prohibited on iOS. Commenting on the matter, Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, was direct and simple recommended Android to “some users” of the iPhone.
If you want to sideload an app or think it’s important, you can choose Android. For Apple, allowing sideloading is like starting a car without airbags and seatbelts. Apple’s mission is to maximize user security and privacy. Allowing sideloading is very risky.
Cook’s argument goes against what Craig Federighi, Apple’s vice president of software engineering, said. The executive claims that the App Store is responsible for iOS security and without it there is a risk of the system becoming an Android, where there is 47 times more malware.
Apparently, despite threats from European authorities, Apple should remain adamant about opening iOS to third-party stores. Therefore, the company’s plan is simply to send users who want to sideload it to… Android.
For now, it’s too early to know what iOS’s future will be in the European Union, as the bloc is willing to fine Apple and even force the company to open up its ecosystem. Anyway, the battle tends to be long.