Tim Cook recommends Android smartphones for some iPhone users

It is hardly news that Apple is in the crosshairs of the European Union when it comes to regulating the company’s supposed monopoly on iOS. According to more recent information, the block must require the Cupertino company to allow the installation of apps from other stores on its operating system.

This practice is called “sideloading” and is currently completely prohibited on iOS. Commenting on the matter, Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, was direct and simple recommended Android to “some users” of the iPhone.