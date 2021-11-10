Tite preaches patience with Vini Jr, sees Seleção entering a new stage and “safe” squad | Brazilian Team

The coach of the Brazilian men’s team, Tite, preached patience with forward Vini Júnior in the Brazilian team and said he had talked to Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, about tactical and behavioral issues for the young player, who is just 21 years old.

In a press conference this Wednesday morning, before the duel against Colombia, for the 13th round of the qualifiers, Tite commented on the situation of Vini Jr, called up after Roberto Firmino’s cut. The forward has seven matches and 189 minutes played with the hopscotch.

– Having the patience and understanding of the young person, the time he can have to assert himself within the Selection, create a receptive environment so that he can have this development. It seems to me that he spent a long time adapting to Real, and that he was gradually giving him this maturity so that he can develop and reach the stage he is at.. It’s also like this in the selection, we have to be aware of the athlete’s preparation. We also serve to foster, consolidate, reaffirm, guide, evolve. It is our process – commented the technician.

Then, the coach dealt with the positioning of Vinicius Júnior at the club and in the national team:

– Real works on a tripod in midfield, which supports the left side, leaving him in a position of penultimate striker, sometimes even the last, when Benzema comes a little further. We no longer use this tripod. So, he will only have the attacking function, of being an aggressive player, having all that freedom. And having a defensive compaction, sectored, in a second row of four, that it comes. And I talked about this with Ancelotti, about what he has from the offensive and defensive phase, to give him greater peace of mind to develop. But already working this evolution.

In the interview, the coach declined to mention the 11 players who will start the match this Thursday, against Colombia, but warned that the lineup will be shown in training this afternoon.

A possible formation is: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar.

The match, valid for the 13th round of the qualifiers, will be broadcast live on Globo, SporTV and ge for all of Brazil.

With the classification for the World Cup in Qatar practically assured, Tite sees the team now entering a new stage of preparation for the search for the sixth:

– For me, we are classified, with the score we have, for the World Cup. And unlike the other stage, now it goes to the specific preparation stage for World Cup matches, where we are going to face, for example, a Colombia, in quarters, in round of 16. It’s a fact, as happened in 2014. We work on this real objective, the greatness of the game. And, for me, (Colombia) will be in the Cup, and we will be and work on this evolution and this pressure that I’m putting now – he said.

After the match against Colombia, Brazil will play the derby against Argentina next Tuesday (16th), in San Juan.

Leader of the Qualifiers with 31 points and undefeated after 11 games in the competition, the team has its classification forwarded to the Qatar Cup. Brazil will stamp the passport if it beats Colombia on Thursday and Uruguay does not beat Argentina on Friday.

See below for other excerpts from Tite’s interview:

– If you take the Colombia retrospective, you will see that in 2014 they faced us in the quarterfinals. By itself, it already seals. In 2018, he made the round of 16 against England, disputed on penalties for classification. By itself, the technical demand of the two qualifiers that I had the opportunity to participate in, it has shown the greatness of these games.

– Colombia has evolved. After (former coach Francisco) Maturana started with a very strong generation and athletes with an idea of ​​quality football, technical quality confrontation. Many athletes going to Europe, European experience, the vast majority based in Italy and England. Go on signing off.

(César Sampaio, assistant) – They were third in the Copa América. It’s a team that changed their behavior a little in the Copa America, there was always a big rivalry, but technical quality was a priority. Colombia in the 90s, 2000, talent was the technical differential. They came for a more clash game, and in the second game they even apologized. Rueda and the assistant came to talk to Tite, who changed the tone a little. But it is an opponent that the numbers show, and we are well prepared. We know our opponents as they know us, a team we haven’t won yet. The game has this whole scenario and we hope to be prepared to deserve this victory.

– The expectation-reality relationship. When we don’t generate expectations about an athlete because he didn’t have so much evidence in Brazil, everything he does is “wow, how cool is it”. And you also have to understand if you throw the anticipation slat up, everything he does, he doesn’t achieve it. Calm… His start is impressive, his history in Leeds and in the national team was with a very strong mark, but I have the discernment to know that the fluctuations will end up happening, but that they are not too big, that the player maintains a level of performance and helps the team to have a good level of performance. And from that good you have peaks of excellence, that’s the idea.

– About Couto’s role-position: either side, as long as it is not Jesus’ role to attack space, but to be more of an articulator, in the position of Paquetá, Everton Ribeiro, who have this penultimate ball, from the bow to let it be arrows in front. These people will get the best out of him, from the side and even from the inside, being a man who can come for more to make the attacker more infiltrated. These are functions he has a role to play. And Couto, I’m going to repeat a statement by the previous Barcelona assistant, that we also work to rescue what Couto has in terms of talent. Talent is not discussed, says Jorge Aragão. We have to resume this whole process of the player he is. And that title later, he will compete fairly with the others, no one has a permanent seat.

– I’ll make use of Juninho a little. In these observations that we make in a technical committee meeting, we have specifics of athletes who worked in a role and have a keener feeling for an analysis. When I get Taffarel, he will bring specific details, which I can convey with a lot of depth and consistency. And that’s really cool, when someone argues to you in a dense, heavy, strong way. And not that give-or-not thing. I say this because Juninho says: “Articulators, yes, we do. Everton Ribeiro, Coutinho, Paquetá, Neymar, who came to the function. We have Claudinho, Veiga.” Players that we are working on to be able to prepare for the World Cup.

Today’s Coutinho is not the best Couto, but he is a great Couto, who today is projected as a high-level athlete. Help bring what Couto was to Liverpool. — Tite

– This process is also up to us, even though we now also have conditions, if not for the whole game, but eventually also having the need – I’m already scaling it, leaving it out of the team -, but within the need to be able to contribute. And follow the sequence for the talent he has, signed by Juninho.

Positioning of Gabriel Jesus

– Gabriel is a forward, 9 or 7. Either it’s a sideways, forward, external, aggressive, or it’s a 9 also infiltration, deep pass. It has the characteristics for one or the other. History also in selection. Against Ecuador, then there was a streak. Copa America champion playing for the side. He has this versatility, he has the physical and technical virtues to perform one function or another. Making a goal is a lot of opportunities that arise. I remember Edimar, with whom I played, who said: “I’m late, she hits me and I keep it. Other times I’m on the spot, I follow the move and she doesn’t come”. In the other game he already appeared, but had great defenses from Muslera, in two or three precise finishes, which is what I demand from the attacker, because the specific work has been giving and Gabriel Jesus can give.

Invitation for Xavi to be an assistant

– I don’t have all Xavi’s information to do a deeper analysis. I know him from the field and with information from the press that is superficial. Sometimes we don’t know us who are colleagues, so weaving concepts is complicated. It was talked to me, Rogério Caboclo talked about this possibility, yes, and said he was going to talk to him. I said yes, because he could bring as an assistant all the baggage he brought from the field, plus the experience abroad. As a captain, from this conduct he gave to follow from afar, correction, knowledge, ideas. From then on, I don’t know, Rogério put it to you, but that was put. And right after it was put on by Muricy, yes, and it was asked, yes. And this is a second stage, because Muricy is the current.

(César Sampaio, assistant) – About Xavi, at first, which Caboclo himself mentioned, it was the idea of ​​an observer in Europe, as part of our preparation for the World Cup, which did not materialize. It is a construction, as to interfere or not, nothing. The more information and elements we have in our preparations for the World Cup, it only makes us stronger, the more an international figure. If you came, I would be very welcome.

How to maintain performance against Uruguay

– He did a great performance, yes. Had lower average ball possession than we have. But she created countless scoring possibilities. And we take data to reflect on a qualitative analysis. She had the highest number of passes. And what is the number of passes linked to opportunities, and number of goals made, and a performance that out of 11 for me is in the Top 2. Yes, because she had very good passing quality and verticalized a lot. The characteristic of this team was to play less sideways and more forwards. This is the characteristic that is shaping the team. Even knowing that a goal is scored at the beginning of the game, it facilitates the actions, the opponent has to leave more. And if it’s a heavier team, and Uruguay was, it will give you more space. That doesn’t take away our qualification and value, but we know what the game presented itself, you score and give you more space, regardless of the great performance you had.