‘Today I have 10% of me within the Supreme Court,’ says Bolsonaro about Nunes Marques

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that he has “10%” of him within the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for having appointed Minister Kassio Nunes Marques to compose the Court.

— I appointed a (minister) to the Supreme. Let’s disregard the president, who only in the extreme case has a more active participation there. There are 10 who decide there. Today I have 10% of me within the Supreme Court — said Bolsonaro, during an interview with Jornal da Cidade Online.

Vera Magalhães: Moraes and Lewandowski to define future of secret budget

Bolsonaro said that he does not “send” the minister’s vote, but said that it was the best name he could present to the Senate:

— It’s not that I rule Kassio’s vote, it’s not that I rule his vote, but what I could present at that moment to the Senate, who puts it on the Supreme Court isn’t me, who puts it is the Senate, it was Kassio.

Miriam Leitão: If a tie, the Supreme Court vote can wait for the 11th minister

Then, the president stated that Nunes Marques has asked for a view in processes that involve conservative causes to avoid defeats. The request for a view is an instrument used when a minister wants more time to analyze the action.

— When it comes to conservative agendas, he has already asked for a view of many things that have to do with conservatism. Because if he just voted against, he would lose 8-3, or 10-1. We don’t want to lose 8-3 or 10-1. We want to win the game or draw. He is tying this game.

Read too: ‘All parties have problems and I couldn’t create mine’, says Bolsonaro, confirming the last meeting with PL

Nunes Marques was Bolsonaro’s first nomination to the STF, made last year. In July of this year, the president made his second nomination, the former minister André Mendonça. However, the nomination has yet to go through the Senate.

In the same interview, Bolsonaro stated that the president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, Davi Acolumbre (DEM-AP), does not put the nomination to a vote because “he wants another name”. The president said, however, that he will not give up on Mendonça.

Know more: Bolsonaro states that ‘More and more Supreme interferes in everything’

— Now I have indicated one, who is my commitment, an evangelical. It’s giving up to four months that don’t make it into the survey agenda. What’s happening? The chairman of the Constitution and Justice Commission is not sympathetic to that name. And since he’s not sympathetic to that name, he wants another name. Now, I can’t get away from André’s name,” said Bolsonaro.