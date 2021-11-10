‘Today I have 10% of myself within the Supreme Court,’ says Bolsonaro about Nunes Marques

President maintains confidence in the appointment of André Mendonça to the STF, who has been waiting for months to be judged

Felipe Sampaio/STF Kassio Nunes Marques was nominated by Bolsonaro for the Supreme in 2020, when Celso de Mello retired



The president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) commented on the performance of Kassio Nunes Marques, the only minister who appointed the Federal Supreme Court (STF). According to Bolsonaro, he does not control the minister’s votes, but Nunes Marques asks for a view in some process (that is, to spend more time analyzing) to avoid defeats of conservative positions in the court’s plenary. “I appointed a (minister) to the Supreme. Let’s disregard the president, who only in the extreme case has a more active participation there. There are 10 who decide there. Today I have 10% of me inside the Supreme Court. It’s not that I send Kassio’s vote, it’s not that I send his vote, but what I could present to the Senate at that time, I’m not the one who puts it in the Supreme Court, it’s Kassio who puts it”, it was Kassio Bolsonaro said in an interview with Jornal da Cidade Online.

Next, the president commented on the mechanism of requesting a view, when a minister asks for more time to analyze a judgment and has no deadline to return it to the agenda. “When talking about conservative agendas, he has already asked for a view of many things that have to do with conservatism. Because if he just voted against, he would lose 8-3, or 10-1. We don’t want to lose 8-3 or 10-1. We want to win the game or draw. He is tying this game”, he commented. Kassio Nunes Marques was Bolsonaro’s first nomination for the STF, for Celso de Mello, who retired in 2020.

In 2021, another vacancy opened up in court with the retirement of Marco Aurélio Mello, and Bolsonaro appointed the former justice minister André Mendonça to occupy it. However, for almost four months Mendonça has been waiting to be judged by the Senate’s Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ), a mandatory step to assume the position, because the president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), refuses to set a date . Bolsonaro reaffirmed confidence in the name indicated. “Now I have indicated one, who is my commitment, an evangelical. It’s giving up to four months that don’t make it into the survey agenda. What’s happening? The chairman of the Constitution and Justice Commission is not sympathetic to that name. And since he’s not sympathetic to that name, he wants another name. Now, I can’t get away from André’s name,” said the president.