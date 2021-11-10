Top hat FC 2021: check out 10 technical tips for round #31 of the fantasy game | tips

Attention, card holders! The midweek rounds are back! This means you’ll have less time to scale your squad from round to round. But look on the bright side: your week is filled with Cartola FC. Remember: round #31 will only have eight valid games. Grêmio x Fluminense, which will be held this Tuesday (09), will not count points for the game, as well as Cuiabá x Chapecoense, which was already played last week. Now, let’s get to the tips! We separated 10 names with the potential to be mited in the round. Check it out!
The market for round #31 is open until 6 pm (GMT) this Wednesday (10). Click here and climb your team!
Danilo Fernandes (Bahia) – C$ 3.69
- Won the last six SGs in matches valid for Cartola FC
- Highest average among goalkeepers: 7.50 points
— Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia
Adversary: Flamengo, in Maracanã
Mailson (Sport) – C$8.70
- Average of 5.05 points per game
- Goalkeeper with more saves in this edition of the fantasy: there are 118
— Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife
Adversary: América-MG, at the Arena de Pernambuco
Marcelo Benevenuto (Fortaleza) – C$8.72
- Top scorer defender: already scored four goals
- Has 38 tackles and 11 SGs conquered in 27 matches
— Photo: Andre Durão
Adversary: São Paulo, in Castelão
Bruno Méndez (International) – C$6.91
- Average of 4.57 points per game
- He has already made 42 tackles and won the SG in 10 matches out of 17 plays
— Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter
Adversary: Youth, at Alfredo Jaconi
Marcos Rocha (Palmeiras) – C$9.76
- Accumulate 61 tackles in just 18 games
- Commits, on average, less than one foul per game
— Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol
Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque
Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG) – C$ 11.31
- Highest average among fantasy wingers: 6.03 points
- Has one goal, five assists and nine SGs won in 19 matches
— Photo: Fernando Moreno
Adversary: Corinthians, in Mineirão
Edenílson (International) – C$ 18.14
- Midfielder with the most participations in goal at Cartola FC 2021: nine goals and seven assists
- Average of 4.85 points per game
— Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter
Adversary: Youth, at Alfredo Jaconi
Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) – C$ 16.65
- It was the myth of Cartola’s last two rounds, with 22.20 and 17.20 points
- Player who scores with several scouts: there are 9 goals, 4 assists and 39 tackles
— Photo: César Greco/Agência Palmeiras
Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Allianz Parque
Michael (Flemish) – C$9.01
- It has been the highlight of the red-black attack, overshadowing Gabi and Bruno Henrique
- Accumulates eight goals, three assists and 34 finishes at Cartola FC 2021
— Photo: André Durão
Adversary: Bahia, in Maracanã
Diego Costa (Atlético-MG) – C$12.92
- In just eight matches, he scored three goals and provided an assist
- Average of 4.57 points per game
— Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG
Adversary: Corinthians, in Mineirão
Wednesday, 11/10
Athletic-PR x Ceará
Santos x Bragantino
Atlético-MG x Corinthians
Palm trees x Atlético-GO
Fortaleza x São Paulo
Sport x America-MG
Youth x International
Thursday 11/11
Flamengo x Bahia
Not valid for Cartola
Cuiabá 0 x 0 Chapecoense
Will not be valid for Cartola
Grêmio x Fluminense (this Tuesday, 11/09)