Top hat FC 2021: check out 10 technical tips for round #31 of the fantasy game | tips

Attention, card holders! The midweek rounds are back! This means you’ll have less time to scale your squad from round to round. But look on the bright side: your week is filled with Cartola FC. Remember: round #31 will only have eight valid games. Grêmio x Fluminense, which will be held this Tuesday (09), will not count points for the game, as well as Cuiabá x Chapecoense, which was already played last week. Now, let’s get to the tips! We separated 10 names with the potential to be mited in the round. Check it out!