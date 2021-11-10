Torcida do Galo buys 50,000 tickets on the eve of the match against Corinthians

Atlético will have a full house in another game at Mineirão. After breaking records in the last two matches, Galo has already guaranteed 50,000 tickets in the advance sale of tickets for the clash against Corinthians, this Wednesday (10), at 7 pm (GMT), at Mineirão.

Not even the fact that the game was played in the middle of the week and at peak traffic hours and on the workers’ return home was able to discourage the athletic supporter.

Sales continue throughout Tuesday (9) and until tickets are sold out. Those who still want to guarantee their place to see the leader of the Brazilian Championship, just click here.

See the main information for the fans who will go to the game:

Tickets purchased will NOT be loaded onto the GNV card, so fans need to present the ticket voucher on their smartphone or printed to access the esplanade and the interior of the stadium.

Half-price information:

HALF ENTRY – Only one half-price ticket per document is sold, upon presentation of the documents required at the time of purchase and at the entrance to the stadium:

For students: ID card and student ID.

For those over 60 and under 12: Identity Card or Birth Certificate.

Ticket withdrawal:

There will NOT be physical pick up of tickets, fans must take their printed and/or digital ticket (voucher) on their smartphone to access the esplanade and the stadium.

Withdrawal of gratuities:

The withdrawal of gratuities guaranteed by Law will be carried out at Clube Labareda (Portugal, 4020 – Itapoã – BH) on 11/09 from 10 am to 6 pm, in accordance with procedures determined by public authorities.

Withdrawal can only be made by the parent or legal guardian of the child under the age of 12 upon presentation of the parent’s/guardian’s identity document and the minor’s identity document or birth certificate.

It is mandatory to carry a valid ticket for the same sector as the free of charge to be withdrawn.

CONDITIONS FOR ACCESS TO THE STADIUM DETERMINED BY ORDINANCE SMSA/SUS-BH No. 0332/2021:

I declare that I am aware of the following information, notably that I will only have access to the stadium upon compliance with the following CONDITIONS:

Present the digital ticket (smartphone) or printed voucher;

In cases where the fan has two doses of vaccine against COVID 19 or has been vaccinated with vaccines that require a single dose, it will not be necessary to present a COVID test, simply presenting proof of the vaccine(s) received.

If the fan has not received the two doses of the vaccine or the single dose vaccine, it is MANDATORY to present the PRINTED Covid-19 test, with a negative result. The test must be collected at the Mineirão access gate.

Present identification document;

Use mask (mandatory covering mouth and nose).

TESTS: Only printed results of tests type RT – PCR or Rapid Antigen Tests, performed up to 72 hours before departure, in any laboratory, will be accepted. Tests will be collected at the time the fan enters the stadium.

Failure to present proof of vaccination of the second dose or single dose of the vaccine or the valid and printed test, pursuant to ORDINANCE SMSA/SUS-BH No. 0332/2021, makes entry into the Stadium and/or terrace impossible and does not generate right to the restitution of values.

In view of the time necessary for checking the tests and in order to avoid crowding at the access gates, we ask fans to enter the stadium as soon as possible.

The ticket voucher gives access only through the indicated gate and only once.

The fan undertakes to notify the organization if he/she presents a clinical condition that is compatible with Covid-19 and/or a positive test for the disease, within fourteen days after the event.

